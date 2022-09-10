High school football: CB West rolls past Quakertown for first win

DOYLESTOWN — Central Bucks West High School's Conor McFadden was very good Friday night, as he caught three first-half touchdown passes in what turned out to be a 56-14 rout of Quakertown.

However, it was the other things the junior wide receiver did that impressed head coach Rob Rowan even more.

"We've been working with Conor on his blocking because we need him to block in our offense (a Wing-T)," Rowan said. "And he did a great job of that tonight. Yes, he's a really good receiver and he can really run, but he's becoming a complete player.

McFadden was the recipient of all five completed passes (in nine tries) thrown by junior quarterback Ganz Cooper for 48 yards and the three scores (12, 2 and 3 yards).

"I've never had three touchdowns in a varsity game," McFadden said. "It feels really good. Ganz and I have been playing football together for a while, we started with the OLMC (Our Lady of Mount Carmel) Romans and have been good friends, too."

McFadden, who spent his freshman year at La Salle High before returning to West, knew his team, 0-2 coming in, needed a win to get things going.

"We lost to some good teams (unbeatens Garnet Valley and Upper Dublin) and we were coming off a really good season last year (6-1 in the Suburban One League National Conference and 9-3 overall) and we didn't want to lose again," McFadden said.

"We need to build on this and keep working to get better."

Three things we learned

∎ Central Bucks West can be a team to watch as the season goes along. Sure, the Bucks are only 1-2, but the teams they've lost to (Garnet Valley and Upper Dublin) are a combined 6-0. Don't write the Bucks off.

∎ Central Bucks West can not only beat you with the run game, led by seniors Eli Boehm (113 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight first-half carries) and Vinny Cherubini (48 rushing yards on only three carries and a touchdown), but can also throw it with Cooper, a three-year starter at quarterback, and receivers like McFadden.

∎ Quakertown has found a successor at quarterback in junior Vince Micucci after having Will Steich (now playing at Widener) as a three-year starter. Micucci has plenty of arm, speed and elusiveness to go along with grit — all of which were on display Friday night.

Game balls

Central Bucks West junior Matt Cleland. Cleland returned a pooch kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown and also, as a punter, corralled a high snap, kept his composure and turned what could have been a disaster into a 32-yard first-down run.

Central Bucks West junior quarterback Ganz Cooper. Cooper not only threw three touchdown passes, all to fellow-junior Conor McFadden, but kept numerous drives going with his feet. His 8-yard run late in the first half in which he bowled over several Panthers was impressive. Two players later, he threw his third TD pass.

Quakertown junior quarterback Vince Micucci. Not only does he play quarterback, but Micucci punts and plays defensive back, too. Micucci was sandwiched on a run near the goal line and shaken up early in the third quarter, but only missed one play. When he came back, he bulled his way into the end zone for Quakertown's second touchdown.

They said it

"It sounds cliche, but we really don't change what we do," West head coach Rob Rowan said. "For us, it's always about trying to get better at what we do."

