Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'
All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from volleyball, golf and tennis
Jazmin Wiggins had eight kills, Jayla Pettit had six kills and Sofia Peralta added eight assists to lead Santa Clara (5-3) to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-8 sweep of Hueneme in a nonleague match. GIRLS GOLF. Charley Crispin and Bailey Glass each shot a 48 to lead Thousand Oaks (3-3) to...
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."
LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On What He Told Magic Johnson After He Celebrated Really Hard Following Their First Win Together: "When We Got In The Locker Room, I Said, 'Look, We've Got 81 More Games To Play.'"
The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most legendary teams in NBA history. The players, coaches, and even the owner at the time, Jerry Buss, all enjoyed incredible fame thanks to their achievements together. The Lakers won 5 championships during that era, laying the foundations of popularity and organizational success that they continue to reap the benefits of even today.
