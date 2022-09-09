Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
James Alvin Ayers,
Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
Newnan Times-Herald
Dunaway Gardens set to return
Now that Coweta County commissioners have rezoned the last portion of the Dunaway Gardens property to Limited Use Historic, the Gardens will come full circle. Tena Clark and her business partner, Lynn Eden, purchased the property in 2021 and plan to return Dunaway Gardens to its original purpose, including a restaurant, theater and spa.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cross country competes in Carrollton
The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
Newnan Times-Herald
Twenty-one years later, Cowetans mourn 9/11 victims
Cowetans gathered for a solemn ceremony to mourn the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the tragedy's 21st anniversary. The evening ceremony was filled with prayer and song as attendees reflected on the attacks. Vena Funk, patriotic instructor for the VFW Auxiliary and coordinator of the ceremonies, reflected...
Newnan Times-Herald
LOST in Judgment
The recent article in the NTH lays out the quandary Coweta County has, primarily with the City of Newnan, in reaching an amicable agreement on the expenditure of the precious one-cent Local Option Sales Tax. The City of Newnan government has an unquenchable desire for high-density housing and has achieved...
Newnan Times-Herald
Garrett leads Northgate to comeback win
The darkest hour is just before dawn. At Henry Seldon Field on Friday night, it got very dark. The Northgate Vikings fell behind 13-0 in the game's first four minutes to a team they had never defeated in school history, the Griffin Bears. But things changed quickly. The first light...
Newnan Times-Herald
In-car argument leads to kidnapping arrest
A LaGrange man was arrested on Sunday on charges of felony kidnapping on Interstate 85 after an argument with a woman in their car. A Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Darrick Durrett, 31, after law enforcement received a report of a woman inside an automobile that wanted to get out, but the driver would not let her.
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville Mill on the agenda again
After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
Newnan Times-Herald
Harris blocks kick in OT to seal win for Indians
Over the past three years, the East Coweta Indians have made it a habit to pull out dramatic wins in overtime. They did it again on Friday when Kaleb Harris blocked a Sandy Creek Patriot field goal in overtime to give the Indians a 23-20 victory. It is their fourth...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan goes with Amwaste for solid waste
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider starting in 2023. The agreement will bring to an end the nine-month process that the city has undergone to get a new solid waste agreement for 2023 and beyond, after their existing contract with GFL Environmental terminates at the end of the 2022 calendar year.
