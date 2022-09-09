The Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider starting in 2023. The agreement will bring to an end the nine-month process that the city has undergone to get a new solid waste agreement for 2023 and beyond, after their existing contract with GFL Environmental terminates at the end of the 2022 calendar year.

