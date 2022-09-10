Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
WVNews
Meigs volleyball tops Eastern in four sets
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) - The Meigs Marauders volleyball team traveled to Eastern on Wednesday night to take on the host Lady Eagles, and Meigs beat them three sets to one. Meigs (3-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the first set, but Eastern came right back...
WVNews
Late goal lifts Shawnee State past RedStorm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Brianna Brudy scored her second goal of the game with just over 12 minutes left to play, snapping a tie in the process and lifting Shawnee State University to a 2-1 win over the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday night in non-conference women's soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
WVNews
Robert (Bob) Landon Jewell
RUTLAND, Ohio — Robert (Bob) Landon Jewell, 85, of Rutland, Ohio went to be with his Lord, after an extended illness at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH, September 13, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Atkins Jewell and daughter Cheryl Lynn Jewell, of Ithaca,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Bend Area hauntings
In honor of this weekend’s Mothman Festival, I thought I’d write this week’s article about some of Mason County other lesser-known legends. All of the following are based on true stories. *Cue X-Files intro.
WVNews
Wayne, West Virginia, man charged with making terroristic threats against physician
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Wayne man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a physician. West Virginia State Police Trooper J. R. Wellman received a call Tuesday at approximately 4:48 p.m. from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette through Wayne 911.
Comments / 0