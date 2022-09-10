ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

WVNews

West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Meigs volleyball tops Eastern in four sets

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) - The Meigs Marauders volleyball team traveled to Eastern on Wednesday night to take on the host Lady Eagles, and Meigs beat them three sets to one. Meigs (3-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the first set, but Eastern came right back...
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Late goal lifts Shawnee State past RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Brianna Brudy scored her second goal of the game with just over 12 minutes left to play, snapping a tie in the process and lifting Shawnee State University to a 2-1 win over the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday night in non-conference women's soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Robert (Bob) Landon Jewell

RUTLAND, Ohio — Robert (Bob) Landon Jewell, 85, of Rutland, Ohio went to be with his Lord, after an extended illness at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH, September 13, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Atkins Jewell and daughter Cheryl Lynn Jewell, of Ithaca,...
RUTLAND, OH
Point Pleasant, WV
Sports
City
Point Pleasant, WV
WVNews

Bend Area hauntings

In honor of this weekend’s Mothman Festival, I thought I’d write this week’s article about some of Mason County other lesser-known legends. All of the following are based on true stories. *Cue X-Files intro.
MASON COUNTY, WV

