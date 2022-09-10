She has always been Cash money

Swin Cash has always been a winner when the ball is in her hands. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

UNCASVILLE — During Swin Cash’s time with the UConn women’s basketball team, the Huskies won four Big East regular season and tournament titles, advanced to three NCAA Final Fours, won two national championships, and compiled a 136-9 record.

In her All-America senior season, UConn didn’t trail in the second half of any game — the only Huskies team in program history to do so — en route to a perfect 39-0 campaign that ended with Cash being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

A week later, she was taken second overall by the Detroit Shock in the 2002 WNBA Draft. Her first game was May 30. On June 28 following an overtime loss to the Miami Sol, the Shock were still looking for their first win.