ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday night

On Sunday evening, September 12, The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe dust and thunderstorm warnings for valley areas. New monsoon storms rolled in and continued throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Particular areas experienced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and flash floods. Radars show a string of activities that headed in the direction of Metro Phoenix from down south.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
AZFamily

Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix

Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Heavy Rain#Lake Powell#House
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and drying out the forecast across Arizona. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley on Thursday and Friday. Then, temperatures will climb into the low 100s over the weekend, putting us right near normal for this...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion

One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark

PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire

Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A serious crash shut down the intersection...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scattered storms around metro Phoenix

Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy