Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
Traffic to be squeezed on southbound SR 347 for month for median beautification
Traffic on southbound State Route 347 will be squeezed and slowed just north of Cobblestone Farms Drive/Lakeview Drive Monday through Oct. 21 although two lanes will be open while Maricopa […] This post Traffic to be squeezed on southbound SR 347 for month for median beautification appeared first on InMaricopa.
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday night
On Sunday evening, September 12, The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe dust and thunderstorm warnings for valley areas. New monsoon storms rolled in and continued throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Particular areas experienced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and flash floods. Radars show a string of activities that headed in the direction of Metro Phoenix from down south.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received
PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations. 12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured...
AZFamily
Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
AZFamily
Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up across Arizona
PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and drying out the forecast across Arizona. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley on Thursday and Friday. Then, temperatures will climb into the low 100s over the weekend, putting us right near normal for this...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion
One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
AZFamily
Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire
Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A serious crash shut down the intersection...
AZFamily
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix
Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
iheart.com
3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season
Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda. Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:. Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days. Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn...
