PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO