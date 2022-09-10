Read full article on original website
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
E--Perdomo (13). LOB--Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR--W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB--McCarthy (18). Umpires--Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon. T--3:18. A--22,971 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
National League Glance
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker...
Wild Card Glance
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m. Saturday's Games. Baltimore at Toronto,...
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
Miami football and Mario Cristobal remain a perfect pairing
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- In the middle of the toughest professional decision of his life, Mario Cristobal dialed a familiar phone number. Over 3,000 miles from Eugene, Oregon, in Stuart, Florida, Dennis Lavelle picked up. Cristobal wanted to know what his former high school coach at Christopher Columbus High thought of the move that, at that point, Lavelle had only heard rumors about: Cristobal's potential return to Miami as the Hurricanes' new head coach.
Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games...
NFL trade aftermath, regret and second-guessing: How teams move on after franchise-altering moves, including Chiefs and Tyreek Hill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brett Veach thought he had come to peace last spring with the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade one of the NFL's premier wide receivers, Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs general manager had talked for days about a potential deal involving Hill with other team officials, including coach Andy Reid.
How dollar tacos helped Cardinals' Will Hernandez get through his family's toughest times
TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Will Hernandez returns to Las Vegas during the offseason to see his family, he can't leave without making one stop. The Arizona Cardinals' guard makes sure to swing by Lety Villarreal's house for some tacos or horchata -- a traditional Mexican drink made with rice, milk and cinnamon -- just like he has for the last 14 years. Sometimes he brings his cousins or his mom, Angelica. Sometimes it's just him.
NFL Week 2 betting notes: Mahomes' Thursday night success
Week 2 features rare favorites and wide lines. After Week 1 did not feature a single spread over seven points, Week 2 boasts six teams favored by more than a touchdown. Five of those six large favorites lost their Week 1 games, including the Green Bay Packers. Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 9-0 outright and ATS following a loss.
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended, fined $10 million after investigation finds conduct 'clearly violated' workplace standards
Robert Sarver, owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA as a result of an investigation into the Suns franchise. The NBA announced the punishment Tuesday, saying the investigation found that during his time with...
Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers says conversation with Sean McVay about urgency happened in camp, didn't anticipate limited role in Week 1
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Rams running back Cam Akers said Wednesday he didn't expect to have such a limited role during Los Angeles' 31-10 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night. Rams coach Sean McVay, also speaking to reporters Wednesday, said he'd had a conversation with Akers about...
