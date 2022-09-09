Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss
Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade
The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
Assassin's Creed Hexe could give us the scariest game in the franchise – and I love it
Rumored to center around the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire's Europe, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe may scare the crap out of us
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10
If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days. The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
investing.com
The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge
© Reuters. The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge. Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is now less than two days away, but as expectations peak, the team behind the EthereumPoW (ETHW) has provided an update for their proposed hard fork of the Ethereum network.
According To A Fan Of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Attempts Have Been Made To Reproduce The Lovely Roll, One Of The Game’s Most Well Known Dishes
An additional fan of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has tried replicating the fabled Sweet Rolls in the real world. It is not surprising that a fan of Skyrim would want to try their hand at baking the action RPG’s well-known Sweet Rolls, which are one of the most famous video game delicacies and probably one of the most appetizing-looking ones in the gaming community.
ComicBook
Xbox Fans Finally Getting Highly-Requested Controller Feature
Microsoft has revealed that it will finally be giving fans access to a highly-requested feature that involves Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. Since Microsoft first began its "Design Lab" a few years back, which allows customers to customize their own Xbox controllers, fans have been asking for this program to extend to also include customizable versions of the Xbox Elite controller. And while it seemed like this inclusion might never come about, Microsoft has announced that it will finally be giving fans exactly what they have so badly wanted.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
ComicBook
Call of Duty Announces New Code of Conduct, Reveals Number of Accounts Banned
Call of Duty is reaffirming its commitment to making the series a fun, safe, and enjoyable series for everyone. Call of Duty is one of the pillars of online gaming, particularly on consoles. The franchise blew up as Xbox 360 was really taking off and helped solidify what the service would become alongside other major online games like Halo. However, it did also develop a reputation for being one of the most toxic games out there as the in-game voice chats would be filled with people arguing with each other, throwing racial slurs around, and generally, just being unpleasant. Although this has lessened over the years since most people play in party chat, Call of Duty wants to cultivate a better environment.
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
Comments / 3