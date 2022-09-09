Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania expands election funds and audits
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania gears up for a November election less than eight weeks away, county boards of elections are getting more funds and the Department of State will require more audits to ensure public confidence in results. Changes that could speed up the voting process and...
New Ohio website gives public voice in business regulations
(The Center Square) – Business owners and consumers have a chance to quickly report Ohio laws or regulation that make it difficult to do business as the state launches a new website it says will reduce red tape across the state. In the works since 2018, the Joint Committee...
Kansas opposing EPA's proposed herbicide regulations
(The Center Square) – Kansas officials are opposing the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposed regulatory changes for a popular herbicide used by farmers, warning the changes could mean increased prices. Gov. Laura Kelly sent a letter to the EPA in Tuesday saying the agency's proposed changes to usage and...
Recruiting, retaining an Ohio challenge after 'Deadliest' report
(The Center Square) – A leading Ohio business organization wants to move public safety more to the forefront as a key point in attracting and retaining business throughout the state. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce plans to respond to a recent news report that ranked five cities in the...
Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area has ninth highest inflation rate
(The Center Square) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin metropolitan statistical area is experiencing the ninth-highest rise in inflation among the 23 metropolitan areas ranked throughout the nation, WalletHub reported Tuesday. WalletHub created its rankings by equally weighing the consumer price index of the latest month available compared with two...
Does inequality slow Ohio’s economic growth? Economists are split
(The Center Square) – The majority of a group of Ohio economists believe inequality is slowing economic growth in the state despite President Joe Biden’s stop in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of Intel’s $20 billion chip manufacturing plant. Without defining equality, 14 of the...
North Carolina solar manufacturer lays off workers amid lawsuits
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina solar company is laying off more than half of its workforce amid a flurry of lawsuits in recent months. Pink Energy, formerly Power Home Solar, terminated 500 employees on Monday in a second round of layoffs, following another 600 employees let go earlier this year, Queen City News reports.
Petition drive aims to repeal criminal justice package that includes cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Saying Illinoisans' safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge...
Biden stumps for EVs in Detroit
(The Center Square) – Pres. Joe Biden touted the future of electric vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday afternoon. Biden said his economic plans, ranging from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to the CHIPS and Science Act providing $52 billion for semiconductor research, are bringing economic recovery that will spur EVs made in America and a national charging network.
Taxpayer money, $198M, to help Maryland small businesses
(The Center Square) – Federal money from taxpayers, $198 million of it, will go toward the small business sector in Maryland that employs nearly half of the state's workforce. The statewide initiatives will support ongoing state investments in underserved communities by targeting those areas that have a large number...
Newsom urges "no" vote on Proposition 30
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on millionaires to fund electric vehicle subsidies and infrastructure, describing the measure as “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer funded subsidy.”. Newsom is urging Californians to...
Gov. Pritzker declares emergency disaster over bused foreign nationals from Texas
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation in response to several hundred foreign nationals being bused to the state from the southern border by Texas' governor. Pritzker activated about 75 members of the Illinois National Guard "to ensure all state resources...
New Jersey remote workers 'continue to pay income tax to New York state'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey residents who have been working remotely for two years have been paying higher taxes to New York and Gov. Phil Murphy has joined the legislative call to end that. At the beginning of the month Murphy proposed bipartisan legislation that, according to his...
Kentucky Exposition Center gets $180 million ‘down payment’ for renovations
(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Exposition Center is in line to undergo a large-scale renovation, and legislative leaders met with the state Fair Board to outline what might be involved in the public-private partnership that could cost the state upwards of $400 million. The center is home to...
Indiana nets $691M in gambling taxes; consumers lose $2.5B
(The Center Square) — Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year. Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including...
Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking
(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
Op-Ed: Kentucky’s complex relationship with the U.S. Postal Service
It is safe to say that the U.S. Postal Service means a lot to Kentuckians, especially for the nearly 8,000 Commonwealth residents who have been employed there over the past decade. During that time, the Postal Service has been modified on the fringes, but the truth is that genuine reforms to the institution will be needed to keep it sustainable for the long term.
Maine's leaders seek more time on whale protection rules
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is seeking to delay new federal whale protection rules, citing fears the state’s commercial lobstermen won't be able to comply. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Mills urges federal fisheries regulators to extend the period for collecting public...
How Illinois’ Student Debt Crisis Compares to Other States
The Biden Administration's recent announcement regarding student debt relief thrust the topic into the forefront of the news. Under the program, students awarded Pell Grants and who took out loans from the Department of Education will have $20,000 of debt canceled. Those without a Pell Grant will have $10,000 shaved off their outstanding balances.
