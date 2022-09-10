ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs shut out Water Valley in a 56-0 win

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX— In a Concho Valley battle on the gridiron, Miles shut out Water Valley 56-0.

The Bulldogs stay perfect on the season at 3-0 and will face off against Winters next week.

As for the Wildcats, transitioning from 6-man to 11-man, they fall to 1-2 on the season as they gear up for their match-up against Odessa Compass Academy Friday, September 16.

IN THIS ARTICLE
