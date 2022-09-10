Read full article on original website
Drew Kingery shines on the field and the court for Indianola
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Drew Kingery is one of the most lethal weapons in the state. "He has deceptive speed, he runs great routes, excellent hands and when we need someone to make a play he's someone that we're looking to to throw to," said Eric Kluver, Indianola's head coach.
Here are the top 5 plays from from Saturday's Cy-Hawk game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa State beat Iowa 10-7 on Saturday for their first Cy-Hawk football win since 2014. The Cyclones limited the Hawkeye offense — which has scored only 14 points through two weeks — and drove 99 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Bob Stoops & Fran McCaffery accidentally prank Iowa football OC Brian Ferentz
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's an incident that could go down as of the best pranks in college football history. Iowa football fans have been increasingly critical of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz in the early stages of the season after a pair of anemic offensive performances, in which the Hawkeyes logged just 316 total yards.
1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash Fundraiser for RMH Charities of Central Iowa
1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa happening Thursday September 29, 2022 in Adel, IA. Mike Bach & Kevin Wosmansky explain the opportunities to raise money and help out the charities by having a fun-filled evening complete with a "Swag Bag" of goodies for each guest! There is also a raffle opportunity for a collection of fine bourbons that recently went at auction for $9000! Beverage sampling, cigars, heavy hor dourves, auction and raffles will be offered during the event. For complete information go to RMHDesmoines.org.
Truck Month, First Responders Discount and Summer Nights/Corvette Event | Paid Content
Paid Content | Tony Mills, Head of Marketing-Karl Auto Group, has details on Truck Month and great offers on the top brands available in the market. $1000 Accessory Allowance on select New Silverados, 0% Financing on New Ram Trucks and New Ford Trucks on the ground right now! AND, remember, as Your Dealer for Life® YOU WILL NEVER PAY MORE THAN MSRP at the Karl Auto Group. First Responders receive an additional $500 OFF all pre-owned vehicles at all dealerships all month long. PLUS, the final Summer Nights Car Show of the season along with the Annual Corvette Event at the Ankeny Karl Chevrolet Dealership! Three Food Trucks, Free Ice Cream (from Karl's Ice Kream Truck) and LIVE MUSIC from "Kick It"! The event is FREE TO ATTEND and happening THURSDAY September 15, 2022 from 5-8pm in Ankeny at Exit 90 at "The Rock"
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
Balance & Dizziness Free Screen Week and Migraines 101 Workshop at Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy | Paid Content
PAID CONTENT | Dr. Lisa Brekke, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Clinical Specialist in Neurological Physical Therapy at Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy, visits to talk about vestibular health related issues and how they can help with free screenings & a workshop. Dr. Brekke talks about the many locations around Iowa and how next week (September 18-24) is Balance Awareness Week. September 22nd will have a special Migraines 101 Workshop at the Des Moines Clinic at 6pm. Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy is also offering a Balance & Dizziness FREE SCREEN Week - September 26-30th. This includes a FREE 20 minute consultation with Dr. Brekke to determine if your symptoms could be helped with physical therapy. To get more information and to sign up, visit www.kineticedgept.com or call 515-309-4706.
See birth of Baby Boy Giraffe and witness a visit from him during interview at Blank Park Zoo!
Sponsored Content | Mirelle Goetz is LIVE from the Giraffe Barn at the Blank Park Zoo to talk about the birth of a Baby Boy Giraffe a week ago today! See the time lapse birth and then witness a surprise visit by him during the interview! Learn how YOU can help pick a new name by voting online as soon as the names choices are posted! www.blankparkzoo.com.
2022 World Food & Music Festival happening this weekend
Check out a diverse range of foods and performances this weekend at Western Gateway Park. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Des Moines Police arrest suspect in recent Court Ave. stabbing
25-year-old Terrion Javari Maxfield is charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm. DMPD is also looking to identify a second suspect.
