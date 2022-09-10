Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Fullen anticipates a growth in maturity for the Eagles heading into final non-district game
Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles ran into a buzz saw in the Midland Legacy Rebels on Friday night. The Eagles scored on the first drive of the game, but Legacy scored the next 49 points to take command. This week, the Eagles are getting ready for...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley and Albany lead 10 Big Country schools mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25
Ten Big Country schools are mentioned this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25. Four of those schools in the the Top 10 in Class 2A Division I or Division II. In Division I, Hawley is second, Coleman is sixth, and Cisco is eighth. In Division II, Albany drops from number one to number two this week.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley and Albany collide battle of the area’s top Class 2A teams
Whether you’re a Hawley Bearcat fan who watched this team’s dreams of a state run last season come true, or a loyal Albany Lion fan who has watched this team come so close to a state championship several times in the last decade. Whoever you’re cheering for, this...
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s Bradley is the WAC Defensive Player of the Week
The ACU Wildcats are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013. The defense was the key to the 21-13 victory, and defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley is the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Bradley collected ten tackles against Prairie View A&M on Saturday. He...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wildcats can’t be overwhelmed SEC environment against Missouri
The ACU Wildcats are undefeated after two games for the first time in nine years. That unbeaten record is going to be put to the test when they take on Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference. When a school the size of ACU goes to a place like Missouri, the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 15th
No big time cool down will be headed our way anytime soon in fact through the extended forecast period, those afternoon highs will continue to be in the 90’s. That means plenty of work for the old AC! For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and an overnight low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 14th
We will continue to see more of the same we have had the last several days in the forecast as those afternoon temperatures will be very close to seasonal. Expect more 90’s for afternoon highs. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 95 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight, we will look for mostly clear skies and a mild 68 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south southeast.
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
