COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — This was supposed to be the year Texas A&M finally took the next step and contended with Alabama for the SEC title. Instead, last week’s 1 7-14 upset at home against scrappy Appalachian State sent the Aggies tumbling from No. 6 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and took some luster off Saturday night’s matchup against 13th-ranked Miami.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO