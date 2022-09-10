Hunter Reynolds finished in a third place tie at Monday’s Class 2A State Golf Tournament hosted by the Owensboro Country Club. Reynolds had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine as he made the turn at even par. He had birdies on 14 and 16 and closed with pars on 17 and 18 for an even-par 36 on the back nine.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO