Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
Lyon Completes First Season Sweep of Trigg in 16 Years
For Lyon County and Trigg County, the past decade of boys’ soccer has meant playing in a two-team district. The regular season games don’t factor into district tournament bracket placement — there are just two teams. The district tournament location alternates every year so the games don’t affect that. And both schools are guaranteed a trip to the region tournament every year. At least until Crittenden County or Livingston Central decides to play boys’ soccer.
Lady Colonels Snap Skid With 3-1 Win at Crittenden
With an 8th-District meeting with UHA coming up on Thursday, the Christian County volleyball team built some momentum and ended a nine-game skid with a 3-1 win at Crittenden County on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took the opening set 25-11, but things got more difficult from there. The teams needed...
Todd Central Gets By Logan County 169-180 at Rolling Hills
Another day on the course and another head-to-head win for the Todd County Central Rebels. The Rebels made the trip to Rolling Hills for a match against the Logan County Cougars. Led by a round of 38 from Jase Paul Hampton, the Rebels defeated the Cougars by 11 strokes, 169-180.
Landon Hunt Leads Pack With 35 at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
With the regular season for high school golf ending this week, Christian County, University Heights, and Muhlenberg County got together Tuesday afternoon at Western Hills for a three-way match. In the team competition, Muhlenberg County took 1st place for the afternoon with a team score of 174. UHA was second...
Caldwell Shuts Out Hopkins Central in 7th District Tilt
Caldwell County’s guys have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Tigers were victorious on the road Tuesday night, shutting out 7th District foe Hopkins County Central 2-0 in Mortons Gap. Grayden Miller scored both goals for the Tigers. He put Caldwell up 1-0 midway through...
VIDEO – Morgan Woosley on District Win Over Christian County
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers picked up a big 8th District win Monday night, getting past Christian County 3-2 at the Stadium of Champions. Senior Morgan Woosely scored three times to lead the Lady Tigers and spoke about the match with YourSportsEdge.Com.
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins McCracken Invitational
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continues to establish himself as one of the best cross country competitors in the state. Cavanaugh won the McCracken County Invitational over the weekend, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Cavanaugh finished the race in a time of 16:50.38. Tray...
Clay’s Two Goals Not Enough as Lady Cols Fall to Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs used a trio of breakaway goals to ignite their offense and pick up their fourth straight win Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs, who were ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in the latest RPI rankings, overcame a pair of goals from Christian County’s Cayleigh Clay to take the 4-2 victory.
Franklin-Simpson Hands Rebels 1st Loss in Overtime
Another big defensive effort from the Todd County Central Rebels Tuesday night, but this time it was not enough. The Rebel offense was not able to find the net as they lost for the first time this season, falling on the road to Franklin-Simpson 1-0 in overtime. Coach Mike Smith...
Woosley’s Hat Trick Carries Hoptown Past County (w/PHOTOS)
Coming off a bit of a tumultuous week, one could have understood if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had struggled a bit Monday evening in their district matchup against Christian County. However, Morgan Woosley and her Lady Tiger teammates saw that it did not happen that way. Woosley’s hat trick led...
Caldwell Volleyball Tops Trigg on New Court
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team played its first match on the new floor at the CAB gym and swept three sets from Trigg County on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls won by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-18 to beat the Lady Wildcats for the 22nd straight time. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 33-6.
Todd Central Lady Rebels Make It Four Straight Wins
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are starting to get on a roll. The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight match and sixth in the last eight as they picked up a 5-0 road win at Franklin-Simpson Tuesday night. Leading scorer Madison Henderson scored two more goals, giving her 19...
Crain & Thomas Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at McCracken County
A pair of top ten finishes over the weekend for runners from the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team. Three runners took part in the McCracken County Invitational. Individually, Fatu Crain finished in 7th place in the girls’ race. Crain had a time of 22:46.29. Crain’s teammate Alliyah Thomas was not far behind her. Thomas ran a 23:01.54. That time put Thomas in 9th place for the race.
Blane Ties for 11th Place at BGIT
Cate Blane had a strong showing on the back nine which helped her finish tied for 11th place Saturday at the Bowling Green Invitational. Blane made the turn at the Bowling Green Country Club with a score of 43. On the back, she had a birdie and three bogeys to come in with a 38. She finished with a round of 81.
Lady Falcons Blank Tilghman for Sixth Win
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons pulled back to the .500 mark Tuesday evening. Led by their defensive effort, the Lady Falcons blanked Paducah Tilghman 6-0 on post. Emma Grey tacked on another shutout game in goal while the rest of the Lady Falcons were on the attack. Keelin Grey and Anna Allen had 2 goals each and Lily Marrou and Charlize Cruz added one more goal each.
Caldwell’s Girls Bounce Back With 10-0 Win Over Union
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers bounced back from a 2-1 loss to 7th District foe Hopkins County Central on Monday by routing Union County 10-0 Tuesday in soccer action at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Keegan Miller and Tallie Branch each had hat tricks in the victory with Miller also adding...
Max’s Moment – Magana Header Puts Hoptown Up
Miguel Magana got his head on a long free kick from Gabe Harton and flicked it past the Calloway County keeper to give Hopkinsville a 2-1 lead in their match Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Champions. It appeared that would stand up as the winning goal, but Calloway scored...
Lady Falcons Take 2nd Place at McCracken Invitational
Another outstanding performance over the weekend for the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons cross country team. The Lady Falcons took 2nd place at the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Falcons finished the meet with a score of 78. They finished behind Graves County, who won the event with a...
