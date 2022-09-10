Read full article on original website
All-Access: Athens’ Student Section During Win Over Olympia
We gave our all-access camera to the Athens student section during Week Three of the football season, the Warriors got the win over Olympia. SIU Medicine is the sponsor of our all-access feature.
Ward’s Two Goals Leads SHG Over Jacksonville
SHG remained undefeated Tuesday as they defeated Jacksonville 2-1 thanks to two Kyle Ward goals. Jacksonville would pick up a goal from Ryder Hayes.
Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
Dejaynes’ Goal Sends Springfield Past UHigh for Conference Win
After a scoreless first it took the Senators just 1:06 into the second half to end the 0-0 tie against UHigh on Tuesday night. Springfield’s goal came from Andrew Dejaynes while Joe Brudnak picked up the shutout.
Pratt Powers Senators To Victory Over Bluedevils at Illinois College
Vincent Pratt had the assist on the first goal in the first half and then scored two in the second half to power Springfield High to a 3-1 win over Quincy at Illinois College on Monday evening. Ty Dyson scored the Senators’ first half goal. Boen Brockmiller scored the goal for Quincy.
Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators
In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital
A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Arenzville Road
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arenzville Road yesterday evening. Initial calls for a two-vehicle crash with injuries came in at approximately 6:40 from Arenzville Road near Bethel Church road. According to preliminary reports, a white passenger car was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road,...
Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
