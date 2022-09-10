Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
kmvt
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
kmvt
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
English and Spanish spoken, taught at central Idaho school every day
HAILEY, Idaho — Schools all over Idaho are now back in session. Oneschool celebrating the linguistic and cultural diversity in their classrooms every day can be found in Hailey, Idaho. "We have Mexican students, Peruvian students, Salvadorian students, Ecuadorian students, and this year we will have an Italian student....
Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information
I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fast-moving fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents. Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state. The brush fires have been...
City of Ketchum creating housing for locals with 'Lease to Locals'
KETCHUM, Idaho — Idaho's ongoing housing crisis has been especially difficult in Blaine County, where, according to the 2020 census, more than 46% of residences are used as second homes and short-term rentals. The cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey are implementing a pilot program, Lease to Locals,...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Powerline Fire impacts traffic on Highway 93, Interstate 84
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A fire burning near Twin Falls has impacted traffic on Highway 93 and Interstate 84, and has burned an estimated 1,400 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Twin Falls District. The fire, now being referred to as the Powerline Fire, closed a portion...
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City. The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment. There are currently no...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0