Jerome County, ID

Big Country News

Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
FILER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information

I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
