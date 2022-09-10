ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Iowa Governor presents Volunteer Awards in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented the "Governor's Volunteer Award" at Buena Vista University on Thursday, Sept. 15th. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, giving more than five hundred groups and individuals recognition for their volunteer efforts. "We...
IOWA STATE
SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa

Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
IOWA STATE
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa

An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
LEE COUNTY, IA
City of Pierson drinking water warning lifted

PIERSON, Iowa — Customers of Pierson Water Supply were notified on September 13th of high nitrates in the drinking water. The City of Pierson reports that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water. Pierson’s well was put back into service...
PIERSON, IA
Iowa DNR to treat East Okoboji against invasive species

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will treat an invasive species that was detected in the Iowa Great Lakes last month. Local organizations are coming together to tackle the quick spread of Eurasian watermilfoil in East Okoboji. The fast-spreading invasive species can cause dense mats of vegetation that disrupt recreation...
IOWA STATE
Company in Eastern Iowa recycles wind turbine blades

Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits. Iowa Board of Regents to meet over requests for funding. The Iowa Board of Regents is set to meet to address its planned request of more than 630 million dollars from the Iowa legislature. Iowa Sen....
IOWA STATE
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
WATERLOO, IA
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
IOWA STATE
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE

