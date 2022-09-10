Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Clay County residents will vote to decide on new Public Safety Center
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Folks with the City of Vermillion in South Dakota are hoping to persuade Clay County residents to vote in favor of a new Public Safety Center. The current facility was built in 1910 and renovated in the '80s. It hosts the police department, the 911...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Governor presents Volunteer Awards in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented the "Governor's Volunteer Award" at Buena Vista University on Thursday, Sept. 15th. This is the fifth ceremony held across the state during the past four months, giving more than five hundred groups and individuals recognition for their volunteer efforts. "We...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
cbs2iowa.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa
Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
ourquadcities.com
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
KCRG.com
Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
tspr.org
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
siouxlandnews.com
City of Pierson drinking water warning lifted
PIERSON, Iowa — Customers of Pierson Water Supply were notified on September 13th of high nitrates in the drinking water. The City of Pierson reports that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to drink bottled water. Pierson’s well was put back into service...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa DNR to treat East Okoboji against invasive species
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will treat an invasive species that was detected in the Iowa Great Lakes last month. Local organizations are coming together to tackle the quick spread of Eurasian watermilfoil in East Okoboji. The fast-spreading invasive species can cause dense mats of vegetation that disrupt recreation...
KCRG.com
Company in Eastern Iowa recycles wind turbine blades
Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits. Iowa Board of Regents to meet over requests for funding. The Iowa Board of Regents is set to meet to address its planned request of more than 630 million dollars from the Iowa legislature. Iowa Sen....
siouxlandnews.com
Washta, Iowa man killed in accident north of Pierson
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Albia Newspapers
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
