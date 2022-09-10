ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Comments / 0

Related
channel1450.com

Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win

The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Pleasant Plains, IL
Auburn, IL
Sports
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Pleasant Plains, IL
Sports
channel1450.com

Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators

In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#On The Night#American Football#College Football#Trojans#Cardinals
wcbu.org

Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital

A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
BARTONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash

A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
advantagenews.com

Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton

One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wlds.com

ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104

The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
wlds.com

Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Arenzville Road

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arenzville Road yesterday evening. Initial calls for a two-vehicle crash with injuries came in at approximately 6:40 from Arenzville Road near Bethel Church road. According to preliminary reports, a white passenger car was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road,...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
wcbu.org

Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria

A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

One arrested after large fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy