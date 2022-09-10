Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
All-Access: Athens’ Student Section During Win Over Olympia
We gave our all-access camera to the Athens student section during Week Three of the football season, the Warriors got the win over Olympia. SIU Medicine is the sponsor of our all-access feature.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Sweeps Dee-Mack For Road Win
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Deer Creek Mackinaw for a non-conference matchup on Monday night. They brought home a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6. Williamsville will travel to Riverton for a Sangamo conference game on Thursday. Thank you to WMBD for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Glenwood Shuts Out Quincy Notre Dame At Illinois College
Miles Calderon scored the game’s only goal in the 20th minute and the Titans defense did the rest. Glenwood beat Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 at Illinois College on Monday evening, Josh Jones got the shutout in goal.
channel1450.com
Dejaynes’ Goal Sends Springfield Past UHigh for Conference Win
After a scoreless first it took the Senators just 1:06 into the second half to end the 0-0 tie against UHigh on Tuesday night. Springfield’s goal came from Andrew Dejaynes while Joe Brudnak picked up the shutout.
channel1450.com
Ward’s Two Goals Leads SHG Over Jacksonville
SHG remained undefeated Tuesday as they defeated Jacksonville 2-1 thanks to two Kyle Ward goals. Jacksonville would pick up a goal from Ryder Hayes.
channel1450.com
Pratt Powers Senators To Victory Over Bluedevils at Illinois College
Vincent Pratt had the assist on the first goal in the first half and then scored two in the second half to power Springfield High to a 3-1 win over Quincy at Illinois College on Monday evening. Ty Dyson scored the Senators’ first half goal. Boen Brockmiller scored the goal for Quincy.
channel1450.com
Pioneers Prevail In Three Sets Against Senators
In a battle of the final unbeaten Central State Eight teams, Normal U-High prevailed on the road, winning in three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 over Springfield High. The Senators battled back from trailing 20-23 in the second set to force a third, led by Ruth Becker’s 11 kills. Illinois bound Lily Barry had 16 kills for the Pioneers.
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
wcbu.org
Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital
A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
Central Illinois Proud
Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
wmay.com
Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash
A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
advantagenews.com
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
wlds.com
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
1470 WMBD
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
wlds.com
Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Arenzville Road
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arenzville Road yesterday evening. Initial calls for a two-vehicle crash with injuries came in at approximately 6:40 from Arenzville Road near Bethel Church road. According to preliminary reports, a white passenger car was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road,...
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
foxillinois.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
