ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy’s offense, special teams lead Rebels to big win

By Avi Carr-Gloth
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGuGU_0hpbLxq600

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels (2-1) bounced back in a big way after their first loss knocking off the Abilene Eagles (1-2), their old district rival, 56-20.

Quarterback Marcos Davila completed 20 of 23 pass attempts for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Sonnier caught nine passes, including three touchdowns, and finished with 172 yards.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Athlete of the Week: Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila wins ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week award for Week 3. After a tough road loss to No. 5 ranked (5A) Tascosa in Week 2, the Rebels returned home firing on all cylinders, especially under center. Davila, a four-star quarterback as just a junior, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Chaps sweep in conference opener

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In their 2022 conference opener the Midland College Lady Chaparrals hosted the Clarendon College Bulldogs and in dominating fashion, the Lady Chaparrals complete a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), improving their win streak to four games and their overall record to 8-5. Their next game will be in Hobbs, New Mexico […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Football
Midland, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews dominates both sides to defeat Greenwood

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs return home with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. Three turnovers in the first half helped the Mustangs to a 26-10 victory of the Greenwood Rangers. Ashton Galvan started at quarterback for his second consecutive week for Andrews with three touchdowns against Greenwood. Andrews moves […]
ANDREWS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Midland Legacy Rebels#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Compass squeaks by Iraan at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Compass Cougars hosted the Iraan Braves at Ratliff Stadium for a Friday night showdown. After taking a one-score lead into halftime, the Cougars held on against the Braves, winning 14-13. Compass is now 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss. Iraan takes their first loss […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Football giving coach a reason to stay

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In 2005, the Forsan Buffaloes current head coach, Jason Phillips, actually took a job at Forsan as their baseball head coach. Little did he know, he would make a transition to keep him in Buffalo country for almost 20 years. Phillips said the move from coaching in Big Spring to taking […]
FORSAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Athlete of the Week: Andrews quarterback Ashton Galvan

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews quarterback, senior Ashton Galvan wins this week’s ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week in his first start under center for the Mustangs. Andrews traveled to Monahans for a week two challenge against a non-district rival. The Mustangs came out firing and went on to take a 30-point win […]
ANDREWS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy