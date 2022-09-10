HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy’s offense, special teams lead Rebels to big win

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels (2-1) bounced back in a big way after their first loss knocking off the Abilene Eagles (1-2), their old district rival, 56-20.

Quarterback Marcos Davila completed 20 of 23 pass attempts for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Sonnier caught nine passes, including three touchdowns, and finished with 172 yards.

Watch the video above for highlights.

