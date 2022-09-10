Play of the Night: Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton’s outstanding sliding catch
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — Our Fever Play of the Night took us to Daingerfield, where the Tigers were in a shootout with the visiting Timpson Bears.
In the first half, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson aired the ball out and found Aeryn Hampton, and the Texas Longhorn commit made a sliding catch in the endzone for a touchdown and earning the Play of the Night.
