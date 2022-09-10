Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona suspect smashes store worker’s face with a brick, beats them until getting code to register: police
A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker's head into the floor, authorities said Monday. The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station...
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
Lake Mead mob murder: Gun found near site of body in barrel
US detectives investigating a possible decades-old mob murder said Thursday they had found a gun near the spot on an evaporating Las Vegas lake bed where a body inside a barrel was discovered. A police spokesman confirmed the weapon, which was discovered by a journalist, had been located near the spot where the barrel was found.
EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace
A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos released of suspect in murder of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German as police say killer stalked area
New photos have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of an investigative journalist in Las Vegas, as police reveal that the killer prowled the area before carrying out the “senseless” murder.Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way at around 10.30am on Saturday.Mr German, who was well-known for exposing organised crime and corruption in Sin City during his media career, had suffered multiple sharp force injuries and was dead several hours before he was found.Two days on, no arrests have been made and no suspects named...
Kidnapped woman jumps out of moving car to escape abductor
A woman bravely jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped at knifepoint by a man she stopped to give water to.Authorities say the victim was in her car in Vancouver, Washington when the man approached for help and she let him sit in the vehicle to take a drink.Once inside he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with violence before taking control of the vehicle.The woman told authorities that when the vehicle slowed on a dirt road near Camas she opened the door and jumped out.She then knocked on doors in the neighborhood for help and...
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction
Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother’s Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother’s apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher’s body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.Read it at WREG-TV
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash
A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.
Comments / 0