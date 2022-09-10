ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At Ross Elementary, a 5th grader was arrested for threatening to shoot up the school while shaping his hand to form a gun. ECISD officers confirmed that the student did not have a gun and the staff at students at the elementary school were not in any danger. The 5th grader has been charged with a class A misdemeanor, threat of use of weapons on school grounds or bus, as well as facing disciplinary action according to the ECISD student code of conduct.

