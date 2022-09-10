Read full article on original website
WEDNESDAY GOLF, VOLLEYBALL RESULTS
Indiana High nipped Penn Trafford by only three strokes yesterday, 199-202 at the Indiana Country Club. Indiana raised its record to 9-4 and handed the Section leader, Penn Trafford, its second loss of the season. Indiana’s Harrison Martineau and PT’s Nick Turowski shared medalist honors with one under par 35s. Martineau started the day hot with an eagle on number one. Trevor Todd shot a 38 for Indiana, and Adam Cowburn had a 39. Caden Force shot 40. Gabe Nettleton shot 47. Force and Cowburn were the difference for Indiana, picking up six strokes over the final three holes to erase a deficit and secure the win. Indiana is back at it this afternoon at the Country Club with another section game, against Norwin.
TUESDAY GOLF, CROSS COUNTRY, AND VOLLEYBALL RESULTS
Indiana lost to Latrobe by ten strokes to fall to 8-4 overall, and 4-3 in the Section. The Wildcats’ PJ Germano was the medalist with a 40 at the Latrobe Country Club. Trevor Todd shot a 42 and Harrison Martineau a 44 to lead Indiana, which also got 48s by Ash Lockard and Adam Cowburn and 49s by Gabe Nettleton and Caden Force.
TORTORELLA REVISITS SATURDAY WIN, REMEMBERS “BIG GUY”
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella broke down Saturday’s last-second win over East Stroudsburg and talked a bit about Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away over the weekend and who recruited Tortorella to coach at IUP a couple of decades ago.
PENNS MANOR APPROVES FULLY FUNDING BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TEAMS
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board approved fully funding the high school baseball and softball teams, but that funding came with several rules. The requirements include the Baseball/Softball Boosters paying a $12,746.70 deficit owed to the district when the programs were jointly funded, limiting the programs to $2000 for supplies for each sport each school year, and having enough students to field a team and remain viable by playing all games on the schedule. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the rules are in place to make sure that the programs are viable.
UNITED WAY 2022 CAMPAIGN KICKOFF EVENT TONIGHT
Tonight is the kickoff to the United Way of Indiana County’s annual fundraising campaign. The event tonight will be held at the IUP Memorial Fieldhouse, and while the theme will be “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures,” the night will have a particular sporty flavor as there will be appearances by the IUP and the Indiana County Rugby Championship Teams, IUP’s mascot Norm, and the voice of the Crimson Hawks, Jack Benedict.
JUDY ELLEN SLATER, 77
Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945 in Indiana, PA. Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian...
MADALYN L. (CLAYPOOLE) HENRY, 80
Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole, Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning. Madalyn was...
JACK L. STILE, 86
Jack L. Stile, 86, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Bethany Place. A son of the late Leroy M. and Jane I. (Wagner) Stile, he was born May, 8, 1936, in Indiana. Jack served as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service at the Indiana...
DAVID LEE POPSON, 70
David Lee Popson 70, of Creekside, died unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Brookville, April 11, 1952, he was a son of the late George Albert Popson, Sr. and Patty Lucille (Helmheckel) Popson. He was a graduate of Kittanning High School and later from IUP where...
GILBERT JOSEPH ZILNER, 84
Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Orben) Zilner. He was the husband of Joan (Raimondo) Zilner, whom he married in 1963. He is also survived by his children, Christina...
ANTOINETTE SKLANKA, 76
Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, to the late Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka. Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s degree from Penn...
NANCY MARIE REGINA POTTS SMITH, 84
Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed September 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84. Born August 29, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy, and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. (Jack) Smith for over 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
NO ONE INJURED IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP CRASH
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash this morning in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Marion Center and Plumville fire departments at 6:06 this morning along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to a location on Route 210 near McMillen Road. Marion Center fire officials said that they had been cancelled en route but they did learn that the person that was reportedly trapped in their vehicle was able to get out on their own and was not injured.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Church Street around 2:30 Sunday afternoon for a report of a vehicle that was vandalized overnight. Officers say they found the truck open, and the car had tomato sauce poured on it.
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN 12 HOUR TIMEFRAME
First responders in Center Township were busy early this morning with a vehicle crash. The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police were called out at 1:09 this morning for the reported crash on Fire Academy Road in Center Township. No details are available yet on the crash. That...
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR
In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
INDIANA COUNTY HEALTH CARE CAREERS CONSORTIUM EMPLOYEES HONORED
On Wednesday, the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium held its 17th annual employee recognition event, and that included a visit from a representative of Governor Wolf’s administration. James Martini, executive director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board with the Department of Labor and Industry joined those in attendance...
COMMISSIONERS SIGN AGREEMENT WITH ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
At a meeting earlier today (on Wednesday) The Indiana County Commissioners signed off on a partnership agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers. The agreement concerns phase two of the County Stormwater Management Plan, and the cost of that project, which is $426,000. Adam Czekanski, the Commander of the Pittsburgh District of the Army Corps of Engineers talks about what the agreement will do.
