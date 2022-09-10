Indiana High nipped Penn Trafford by only three strokes yesterday, 199-202 at the Indiana Country Club. Indiana raised its record to 9-4 and handed the Section leader, Penn Trafford, its second loss of the season. Indiana’s Harrison Martineau and PT’s Nick Turowski shared medalist honors with one under par 35s. Martineau started the day hot with an eagle on number one. Trevor Todd shot a 38 for Indiana, and Adam Cowburn had a 39. Caden Force shot 40. Gabe Nettleton shot 47. Force and Cowburn were the difference for Indiana, picking up six strokes over the final three holes to erase a deficit and secure the win. Indiana is back at it this afternoon at the Country Club with another section game, against Norwin.

INDIANA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO