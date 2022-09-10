A 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting his mother in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said. SDPD said it received calls at around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

