ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

4 Migrants Detained Near Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego

At least four migrants who may have entered the country illegally were detained near Point Loma Nazarene University on Thursday, San Diego police said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and San Diego police officers and lifeguards responded to the area near the university around 6 a.m. Video from SkyRanger...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88

For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Mayor Accuses County of ‘Dumping' Homeless at City's Motels

Elected leaders in El Cajon Wednesday called out county government for "dumping" homeless people in their community's motels, a claim county officials say is misinformed and harmful. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell held a news conference in front of a motel in the East County...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Campo, CA
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Lake Cuyamaca#Tropical Storm Kay
NBC San Diego

Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa

A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday. The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC San Diego

Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of His 65-Year-Old Mom in Pacific Beach: SDPD

A 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting his mother in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said. SDPD said it received calls at around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Open Roads in Oceanside Following Investigation

A full SWAT team was called out to Oceanside Monday evening, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigated reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor

A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

New Homeless Shelter With Accessible Mental Health Resources Opens in Midway District

A new 150-bed homeless shelter opened Monday in the Midway District. The Rosecrans Shelter had been a work in progress for months and now it’s ready to not only house those experiencing homelessness in San Diego, but also provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, air conditioning, laundry machines, security and storage spaces for their belongings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO

A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
BONITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy