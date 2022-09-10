Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York
Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz's coach and former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero backs the new US Open champion and Italian youngster Jannik Sinner to 'dominate' men's tennis for the 'next 10 years'
The former world No 1 who has guided Carlos Alcaraz to the same place says there are two men set to upturn tennis' established order. In the wake of the US Open final, Juan Carlos Ferrero cited his player and 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner as the coming forces in the men's game who will stand above others.
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look
Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court. All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga...
Roger Federer announces he's retiring from professional tennis at 41
Roger Federer announces his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.
Roger Federer, Swiss tennis great, announces he's leaving the sport
Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis in a letter Thursday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion referenced his injuries and surgeries in the announcement. Federer, a Swiss native, is 41 years old and his professional career spanned 24 years. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport Thursday...
Serena Williams volleys ‘you never know’ retort regarding retirement
Serena Williams appeared to say goodbye to pro tennis at the U.S. Open. Could she already be giving a backhand
Ymer brothers lead Sweden past Argentina in Davis Cup Finals
MADRID (AP) — The Ymer brothers keep coming through for Sweden in the Davis Cup Finals. A year after leading the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals, Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer got off to a good start and led their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group-stage matches on Tuesday.
Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September
Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions
Thursday marked the end of an era as tennis legend Roger Federer decided to retire after trying to rehab his way back from various knee injuries. Following his announcement on social media, there was of course an outpour of support from all over. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter, from fans to fellow […] The post Roger Federer’s retirement decision sparks outpouring of Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Serena Williams won't be 'relaxing' after stepping away from tennis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams won't be "relaxing" after stepping away from her professional tennis career. The 40-year-old athlete discussed her "evolution" from tennis during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams announced in August that she would "move on from playing" tennis after the 2022...
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, becomes youngest world No. 1 in men's ATP rankings history after US Open title
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open on Sunday, earning his first Grand Slam title. The 19-year-old also became the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings. Alcaraz's previous career-high was No. 4, but he has done all the right things this year to make the jump and solidify the fact that he is Spain's next tennis star.
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
