If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
Indiana Daily Student
No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer downs No. 20 Butler 2-1, bench sparks second-half comeback
No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer defended its recent reinstatement to the United Soccer Coaches top-25 poll in a high-stakes matchup against No. 20 Butler University, earning a 2-1 win through a second-half comeback under the lights of a packed Bud and Jack Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers’ victory...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer dominates Trine 5-0 in final tune-up before conference play
In the first six matches of the Indiana women’s soccer season, the team scored its only three goals in one 20-minute span against Indiana State. On Wednesday night against a significantly weaker opponent in Trine University, Indiana scored three in the first twenty minutes en route to a 5-0 rout of the Division III Thunder.
Indiana Daily Student
‘He was ready’: Junior defender Jansen Miller secures first collegiate goal in win against Butler
Junior defender Jansen Miller was perhaps one of Indiana men’s soccer’s more under-the-radar newcomers this season. After serving as a stalwart on Xavier University’s backline for two seasons, Miller transferred to Indiana this past spring. During the preseason, head coach Todd Yeagley said Miller was a physically different player than what the team had been accustomed to, and that his unique skillset would be needed throughout the season.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: 2022 Indiana football can surpass its 2021 self by beating Western Kentucky
Indiana football is off to a good start in its 2022 season. Improving their record to 2-0 against the University of Idaho last weekend, the Hoosiers have already matched their 2021 win total. Yes, last season was that bad. Hoosier fans are starting to get cautiously optimistic about the 2022...
Indiana Daily Student
‘BTN Tailgate Show’ coming to Bloomington for Indiana football vs. Western Kentucky
This Saturday, the Big Ten Network’s “BTN Tailgate Show” will be held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall ahead of Indiana’s matchup with Western Kentucky University, according to an IU Athletics announcement. The preview show will air live from 10 a.m. to noon, after the conclusion of...
Indiana Daily Student
‘The win was all we wanted’: Scoring frenzy leads Indiana women’s soccer to second victory this season
For Indiana women’s soccer head coach Erwin van Bennekom and his team, Wednesday night’s match against Trine University was exactly what they needed. The Hoosiers defeated the Thunder 5-0, rotated significant minutes between 19 total players and earned a crucial, confidence-boosting win heading into a tough conference schedule.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer reschedules three home October matches
Indiana men’s soccer has rescheduled three of its home matches for October, according to a press release. The news is due to the postponement of the Sept. 3 matchup between the Hoosiers and the University of Notre Dame, which was called off in response to inclement weather. The intrastate match will now be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer welcomes Trine for final nonconference clash
Indiana women’s soccer closes its nonconference schedule at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with a home match against Trine University. The Hoosiers are 1-0-5 and have already tied the Division I record for most goalless draws in a season with five after a stalemate with the University of Memphis on Sunday. The last time Indiana drew five times in a single season was 2015, when the Hoosiers finished the season with six stalemates.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball falls to NC State, TCU in the NC State Classic
Indiana volleyball traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, to play in the NC State Classic against Western Carolina University, North Carolina State and Texas Christian University. The Hoosiers entered William Neal Reynolds Coliseum Thursday and Friday with hopes of extending their two-match winning streak but were unable to beat all three opponents.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football’s offensive productivity is prevalent, but consistency remains a concern
Indiana football heads into week three undefeated and with a conference win already under its belt, but the feelings around the locker room aren’t sanguine. After the team’s late arrival to last Saturday’s win over the University of Idaho, the focus through practice this week is consistency.
Indiana Daily Student
Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington
Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Indiana Daily Student
IU is researching ways to make the university carbon neutral, curb greenhouse gas emissions
After years of protests and pressure from student groups, IU has begun working on creating a climate action plan. The IU Climate Action Planning Committee hopes to finalize a plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to rising global temperatures by the end of the spring 2023 semester. James...
Indiana Daily Student
IU student arrested Tuesday, preliminarily charged with battery, strangulation
An IU student was arrested Tuesday morning at Teter Quad in connection with an incident of battery and strangulation, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest summary log. The student, Reice Leffler, was preliminarily charged with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, which is a level 6 felony.
Indiana Daily Student
The Monroe County Public Library to recognize Banned Books Week beginning Sept. 18
The Monroe County Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s (ALA) annual Banned Books Week with a variety of events from Sept. 18 -24. Banned Books Week “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” according to the ALA’s press release. The week-long celebration recognizes the importance of intellectual freedom and the sharing of ideas from all perspectives.
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC student arrested after bringing gun on school bus Tuesday
A Batchelor Middle School student was arrested after bringing a gun onto a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Monroe County Community School Corporation. The loaded Taurus 9mm firearm was confiscated by a school resource officer, according to a Herald-Times article. The article said the gun...
