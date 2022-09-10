Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
2 Cities in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s 3-0 win over Carlisle in girls soccer
Cumberland Valley shut out visiting Carlisle, 3-0, in girls soccer action at Eagle View Elementary School in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Waynesboro picks up Mid-Penn Colonial victory behind Tyler Fortney’s strong outing
Waynesboro followed up Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial victory with another impressive performance which delivered the Indians a victory at Gettysburg National Golf Course Wednesday. Tyler Fortney led the Indians with a round of 74, the lowest score of the afternoon. Teammate Kellan Smith finished with an 84, while Evan Stein...
‘We’re going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives’: Anne Gardner scores game-winning goal in upset against unbeaten Lower Dauphin
HUMMELSTOWN— Hershey was undoubtedly the underdog headed into Wednesday evening’s field hockey game against Lower Dauphin. The team suffered a 6-2 loss to Palmyra on Monday and had just one practice to try and shake back against last year’s 3A state runner up, which was no easy task, but they were determined to shock the world and prove that the previous game wasn’t a reflection of what they’re capable of.
Saxton Suchanic’s big play nets big turnout as Central York sophomore wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Saxton Suchanic has played just three varsity football games but he is already dreaming big. The Central York sophomore cornerback and receiver talks about setting records and winning championships before his high school days are done. He also knows, though, that it is going to be hard to top last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huge offensive outing powers Juniata girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Juniata jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians earned an emphatic 14-0 victory against Halifax Wednesday. The Indians led 8-0 by halftime. Victory Frantz led the potent offensive attack with five goals. Teammates Mariska Beward, Emmerson Freed, and Kailey Smith each finished the contest with two goals. Regan Lowrey, Mylee Landis, and Thea Beward each found the back of the net once, respectively.
Jordan Byers propels West Perry field hockey to emphatic victory
West Perry jumped out to an early lead and never faltered as the Mustangs blanked Waynesboro 10-0 Wednesday. The Mustangs led 5-0 by halftime and never let the Indians get back into contention. Jordan Byers powered the offense with four goals and one assist. Molly Zimmerman, Autumn Albright, Shay Dyer,...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Shippensburg at Northern (9/16/22)
Shippensburg (3-0) at Northern (1-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Manns, Hellgren, Rase lead Cumberland Valley girls soccer past Carlisle
MECHANICSBURG - Cumberland Valley girls soccer has had a busy week to say the least. And, after coming off of a battle against divisional rival CentraI Dauphin, which ended in a tie, nobody might have blamed the Eagles if they were dragging a bit Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Penn Conference golf scoring leaders through Sept. 14
It’s the final week of the regular season in Mid-Penn golf and only Mechanicsburg has wrapped up a division team title to date. The Wildcats (36-0) will attempt to finish undefeated with Tuesday’s final round at Range End in Dillsburg. On the individual side, players continue to jockey...
Palmyra girls soccer downs Mifflin County behind second-half rally
Palmyra fell behind early, but the Cougars used a strong second half to secure a 5-2 victory against Mifflin County Wednesday. The Huskies led 2-1 early in the second half before the Cougars rattled off four unanswered goals over the final 30 minutes of play to seal the come-from-behind win.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Steel-High at Boiling Springs (9/16/22)
Steel-High (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-2) • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mechanicsburg field hockey bounces back with 2-0 win over upstart Red Land
There’s no rest in the Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey division—not even for a team that advanced all the way to the PIAA semifinals a year ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nikki Davis, Grace French lead Waynesboro girls soccer past CD East
Nikki Davis scored three goals and Grace French had two Wednesday to help Waynesboro scored an 8-0 girls soccer win against CD East. Lainey Peyton, Genesis Alvarez and Miley Smetzer each had an assist.
Northern York tennis blanks Mifflin County
Northern picked up a decisive 5-0 victory over Mifflin County Wednesday in girls tennis action. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Bishop McDevitt tennis downs Middletown in spirited tilt
Middletown gave Bishop McDevitt a battle, but the Crusaders ultimately picked up a tightly-contested 3-2 victory Wednesday.
Susquehanna Township tennis downs James Buchanan
Susquehanna Township downed James Buchanan, 3-2, Wednesday in tennis. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Lower Dauphin vs Hershey in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Hershey tennis sweeps Carlisle
Hershey scored a 5-0 tennis win against Carlisle Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Harrisburg at Carlisle (9/16/22)
Harrisburg defeated Carlisle 36-7 in District 3-6A high school football quarterfinal game Harrisburg (1-1) at Carlisle (2-1) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0