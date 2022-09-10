CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day in the United States, 42 kids are diagnosed with cancer. That's why every day at Driscoll Children's Hospital feels like a blessing, because at any moment, your life can be flipped upside-down. Like for Jose Lopez, a patient we meet in this story who always tries to see the brighter side of things.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO