Every day in the U.S., 42 children are diagnosed with cancer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day in the United States, 42 kids are diagnosed with cancer. That's why every day at Driscoll Children's Hospital feels like a blessing, because at any moment, your life can be flipped upside-down. Like for Jose Lopez, a patient we meet in this story who always tries to see the brighter side of things.
At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School safety is on the minds of parents across the Coastal Bend as yet another gun was found on a school campus Monday. So far this school year, which began in early August, there have been at least five incidents involving guns on schools campuses.
Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration
ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Hearts in the Arts helps those with special needs showcase their talents through the arts. But now, those efforts may be halted, because of thieves. In the midst of looking for a new building to operate in, this past weekend was a devastating blow...
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
The Cheesecake Factory now hiring in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!. The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location. "Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Mosquito problems plague normally busy outdoor seating areas at Port Aransas restaurants
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Mosquitoes have had the attention of most everyone these past few weeks. It's hard to say which part of town is getting hit hardest by the blood suckers, but business owners in Port Aransas said they are starting to take a bite out of business.
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
City hires new health director for Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with hiring a new health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, a position that has been vacant for quite awhile. It has been six months since Annette Rodriguez was fired form her position as...
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning. It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
Ferguson found guilty of murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury convicted a man Wednesday for killing a Calallen High School football player. Billy Ferguson was found guilty of fatally stabbing Gabe Cooley at a Coastal Bend Walmart in 2020. Cooley was shopping at the Walmart at Five Points when Ferguson pulled a knife...
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
Police called after Ray High School student seen showing airsoft gun to friends
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several police units were called to Ray High School around 4 p.m. for reports of a student with a gun but an investigation revealed it was a toy gun, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. A student was showing off an airsoft...
Pet Of The Week: Jupiter was adopted
Stop by and visit wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
