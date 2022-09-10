ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Every day in the U.S., 42 children are diagnosed with cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day in the United States, 42 kids are diagnosed with cancer. That's why every day at Driscoll Children's Hospital feels like a blessing, because at any moment, your life can be flipped upside-down. Like for Jose Lopez, a patient we meet in this story who always tries to see the brighter side of things.
Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration

ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
The Cheesecake Factory now hiring in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Corpus Christi's first The Cheesecake Factory continues at La Palmera mall, and the company is now looking to hire!. The restaurant needs more than 290 staff members for the new location. "Hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work and thrive in an...
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
