ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRG9A_0hpbDrpQ00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man

Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime

Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12

Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6

Coleman defeated Brady 56-24

Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0

TLCA defeated Winters 36-34

Christoval defeated Colorado City 26-7

D’Hanis defeated Junction 21-6

Mason defeated Ozona 42-7

Miles defeated Water Valley 56-0

Sterling City defeated Abilene TLCA 83-19

Sonora defeated Eldorado 24-7

6-man

Bronte defeated Veribest 35-12

Robert Lee defeated Baird 48-36

Irion County defeated Roby 57-0

Rochelle defeated Paint Rock 51-6

Blanket defeated Eden 50-0

Highland defeated Blackwell 52-32

San Marcos Academy defeated Menard 68-57

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

College Hills road closure updates

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction durations times for various projects on College Hills have been updated. South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 15 Detours: Traffic will be closed to through traffic on South Oxford Drive College Hills from Trinity Avenue to Patrick Street When: Noon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Football
San Angelo, TX
Sports
City
Grape Creek, TX
City
Rochelle, TX
City
Colorado City, TX
Local
Texas Football
San Angelo, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Ozona, TX
City
Blackwell, TX
City
Bronte, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Roby, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Robert Lee, TX
City
Eldorado, TX
City
Sonora, TX
City
Christoval, TX
KLST/KSAN

Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Howard College addresses increased campus security

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo branch of Howard College sent a letter to its students Monday, Sept. 13. Enclosed is a notice that the satellite campus will use increased security measures to “keep HCSA students safe” according to the letter, which you can thoroughly read below. “With the event occurring [yesterday] with the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Teenager Arrested for Terror Threat

Today on LIVE!, Sand Harrison joins Yantis Green to discuss the Concho Valley Republican Women meeting. Also, an SAISD teenager has been arrested after making terroristic threats towards Lake View, a high speed chase to ended at the Randall King concert at Cooper's BBQ in Christoval, a cement truck took out an oak tree, Richland Springs Head Coach Jerry Burkhart has been suspended by the UIL, and the weather for this week.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wall#Tlca#Paint Rock#Highland#San Marcos Academy#Menard#Nexstar Media Inc
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Two hospitalized in crash at Sherwood and Southwest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people have been transported to Shannon Medical Center after a crash near the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southwest Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened when the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala who was traveling east on Sherwood tried...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley

MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
MILES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KLST/KSAN

Update: Missing person located

(Update: September 13, 2022, 7:18 a.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department issued a second alert late Monday night, September 12, 2022, saying that the subject of the missing person alert had been located safely. (September 12, 2022, 10:19 p.m.) — SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is requesting the help of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 More Covid Fatalities Reported in San Angelo Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials reported Tuesday two additional Covid-19 related fatalities.   There are two new COVID-19-related deaths to report today. One death was from yesterday, Sept. 12. New deaths: 2 - Male, 90s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated *reported Sept. 12 - Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 563 (364 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties).
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Circle S Corn Maze design revealed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — We Noah a guy that told us Circle S Corn Maze has revealed its 2022 design for its corn maze. The corn maze will officially open up on September 30, 2022 and will remain open until November 5, 2022. Tickets will be $2 to enter and the corn maze will cost […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy