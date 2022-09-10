High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

Today on LIVE!, Sand Harrison joins Yantis Green to discuss the Concho Valley Republican Women meeting. Also, an SAISD teenager has been arrested after making terroristic threats towards Lake View, a high speed chase to ended at the Randall King concert at Cooper's BBQ in Christoval, a cement truck took out an oak tree, Richland Springs Head Coach Jerry Burkhart has been suspended by the UIL, and the weather for this week.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO