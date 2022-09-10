High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.
11-man
Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime
Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12
Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6
Coleman defeated Brady 56-24
Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0
TLCA defeated Winters 36-34
Christoval defeated Colorado City 26-7
D’Hanis defeated Junction 21-6
Mason defeated Ozona 42-7
Miles defeated Water Valley 56-0
Sterling City defeated Abilene TLCA 83-19
Sonora defeated Eldorado 24-7
6-man
Bronte defeated Veribest 35-12
Robert Lee defeated Baird 48-36
Irion County defeated Roby 57-0
Rochelle defeated Paint Rock 51-6
Blanket defeated Eden 50-0
Highland defeated Blackwell 52-32
San Marcos Academy defeated Menard 68-57
