Man standing in front of Fresno home near his fiancee killed in drive-by shooting

A man standing in front of a southeast Fresno home near his fiancee was killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting, police said.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. just west of the intersection of Ninth Street and Hamilton Avenue, southwest of the intersection of Cedar and Butler avenues.

Police said the man, described only as in his 30s, was in the front yard when someone in a car fired multiple shots while the vehicle was in motion on Hamilton.

Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter audio surveillance system that four rounds were fired.

The man was struck multiple times. Officers tried to perform life-saving measures on him before the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s fiancee was not struck and she did not recognize the suspect vehicle, police said.

It was unclear how many suspects police were looking for.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white sedan, was last seen driving off westbound on Hamilton.