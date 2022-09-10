ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland hopes annexed properties expand business district, tax base

By Elizabeth Donald
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

Two properties will be annexed into city limits as their owners prepare for development , which city leaders hope will expand the business district and the tax base.

The two annexation agreements went before the Highland City Council on Sept. 6.

They included a property just west of the current Scott Credit Union on Illinois 143 owned by the John and Elvina Gantner Trust, and an empty tract of land north of the existing Taco Bell along U.S. Route 40, owned by MRE Portfolio One, LLC.

City Manager Chris Conrad said both properties have recently had ownership changes and are in probable development areas.

“We are looking to expand our business district and these property owners were interested in their properties being included in the business district,” Conrad said. “The city is also interested in them being in the districts, so any sales taxes can go towards infrastructure improvements.”

In order for that to happen, the owners have to have annexation agreements in place, and both have asked to be brought in as C-3 commercial properties.In other news, the council approved the purchase of real estate located along Bellm Road for future construction of a southern peripheral route for Highland .

