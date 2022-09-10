Varnado was defeated by Slaughter Community Charter, 16-8, in a road game that was held on Friday. My kids played hard,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “We have to do a better job of putting points on the board when we get in the red zone. Defense played well. We fought a lot of adversity during the week with about half our team and staff out with the flu. Started some freshmen and hopefully that experience helps us out some in the long run. We had few that came back literally the day of the game and that’s tough with no practice and being drained from being sick. I was extremely proud of them for fighting through it. We can’t use that as an excuse though. We have to find a way to win close games. That falls on me.”

VARNADO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO