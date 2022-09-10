ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa’s signal caller rewarded for week 1 play

Bogalusa’s Ashton Levi was named the Fox 8 Football Friday Player of the Week for his opening week performance. Levi threw for more than 300 yards with five touchdowns and he ran for another in Bogalusa’s 44-21 win over Franklinton. Bogalusa’s next game will be on Friday against...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton defeated by Covington

Franklinton was defeated by Covington, 22-7, in a home game that was held on Friday. Franklinton is 0-2 this year, while Covington is 2-0. Franklinton will be back in action on Friday when they face Fontainebleau on the road. Fontainebleau begins this week with a 1-1 record after being defeated...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Pine wins over Independence

Pine was victorious over Independence, 34-0, in a game that was held Friday on the road. “We played well in all three phases,” Pine coach Bradley Seal said. “We were able to establish the run game and hit a few big plays in the passing game.”. Von Johnson...
FRANKLINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Slidell, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
bogalusadailynews.com

Varnado topped by Slaughter Community Charter on Friday

Varnado was defeated by Slaughter Community Charter, 16-8, in a road game that was held on Friday. My kids played hard,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “We have to do a better job of putting points on the board when we get in the red zone. Defense played well. We fought a lot of adversity during the week with about half our team and staff out with the flu. Started some freshmen and hopefully that experience helps us out some in the long run. We had few that came back literally the day of the game and that’s tough with no practice and being drained from being sick. I was extremely proud of them for fighting through it. We can’t use that as an excuse though. We have to find a way to win close games. That falls on me.”
VARNADO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Cecil Bracey Jr.

Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, Miss., on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, Okla., and then moved to Baton Rouge, where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Sept. 14, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. There is new contact information for the Franklinton office of the Washington Parish Council on Aging. Beginning Sept. 19, 2022, the Franklinton office will be located at 703 14th Ave. in Franklinton, the Magee’s Temple C.O.G.I.C. fellowship hall. The phone number for each department is as follows: main office number (985-335-8816), transportation (985-335-7043) and nutrition department (985-335-6942). For home delivery meals, requesting information or services, call 985-335-7387. You may contact the Bogalusa office at 985-732-6869 or 985-732-6868.
FRANKLINTON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
fox8live.com

1 killed, 2 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win

CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
CHALMETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Tigers#Lumberjacks
WDSU

New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
LAPLACE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy