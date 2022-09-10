Read full article on original website
Bogalusa’s signal caller rewarded for week 1 play
Bogalusa’s Ashton Levi was named the Fox 8 Football Friday Player of the Week for his opening week performance. Levi threw for more than 300 yards with five touchdowns and he ran for another in Bogalusa’s 44-21 win over Franklinton. Bogalusa’s next game will be on Friday against...
Franklinton defeated by Covington
Franklinton was defeated by Covington, 22-7, in a home game that was held on Friday. Franklinton is 0-2 this year, while Covington is 2-0. Franklinton will be back in action on Friday when they face Fontainebleau on the road. Fontainebleau begins this week with a 1-1 record after being defeated...
Pine wins over Independence
Pine was victorious over Independence, 34-0, in a game that was held Friday on the road. “We played well in all three phases,” Pine coach Bradley Seal said. “We were able to establish the run game and hit a few big plays in the passing game.”. Von Johnson...
Wanted: St. Tammany deputies search for furry fugitive
"Causing quite a stir" it dodged cars and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Varnado topped by Slaughter Community Charter on Friday
Varnado was defeated by Slaughter Community Charter, 16-8, in a road game that was held on Friday. My kids played hard,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “We have to do a better job of putting points on the board when we get in the red zone. Defense played well. We fought a lot of adversity during the week with about half our team and staff out with the flu. Started some freshmen and hopefully that experience helps us out some in the long run. We had few that came back literally the day of the game and that’s tough with no practice and being drained from being sick. I was extremely proud of them for fighting through it. We can’t use that as an excuse though. We have to find a way to win close games. That falls on me.”
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cecil Bracey Jr.
Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, Miss., on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, Okla., and then moved to Baton Rouge, where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
Community Calendar for Sept. 14, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. There is new contact information for the Franklinton office of the Washington Parish Council on Aging. Beginning Sept. 19, 2022, the Franklinton office will be located at 703 14th Ave. in Franklinton, the Magee’s Temple C.O.G.I.C. fellowship hall. The phone number for each department is as follows: main office number (985-335-8816), transportation (985-335-7043) and nutrition department (985-335-6942). For home delivery meals, requesting information or services, call 985-335-7387. You may contact the Bogalusa office at 985-732-6869 or 985-732-6868.
Suspect on the run after Gentilly shooting: NOPD
Investigations revealed the shooting happened after an alleged argument with another man.
1 killed, 2 injured in Hayne Boulevard crash, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) in New Orleans East, police said. The fatal wreck occurred around 5:53 p.m. at Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court, the NOPD said. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at...
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win
CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
Daughter recounts moment when a stray bullet struck her mother in the head
As rural cities across Louisiana experience a spike in homicides, Thanh Truong travels to Bogalusa to get a sense of why deadly violence is increasing in a place that is often described as “close knit.”
Home invasion in Hammond leaves 1 dead and a little girl in critical condition
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
2 shot on Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday evening
According to Police, a man was shot at the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
