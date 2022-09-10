ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

For $90K this premium parking spot in SF can be yours, a discount from its previous price

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144EzC_0hpbCx5Z00

A high-priced parking spot in San Francisco is back on the market.

It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.

Back in 2020, spot number 140 at 88 Townsend St. listed for $100,000.

The space, located at a condo in the South Beach neighborhood, has been on the market for 164 days now.

RELATED: This San Francisco apartment building's parking spot will cost you $100,000

It is regarded as a premium location, being just one block away from Oracle Park and the Embarcadero.

You don't have to be a resident at the Townsend building to own the spot, but would still have to pay property taxes and an HOA fee, according to a previous report.

Its listing on Trulia says the spot is currently being leased out for $300 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hpbCx5Z00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

SF breaks ground on ‘the most expensive park in city history’ in Bayview

What will become San Francisco’s most exciting new park is gated off and inaccessible, and you’ve probably only seen it in the movies. Currently known as 900 Innes, the patch of shorefront land in Bayview has been fenced off and out of use for nearly 30 years, though it was used in a scene in the Last Black Man in San Francisco to evoke a sense of economic despair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Oracle Park#Linus Realestate#South Beach#Townsend St#Trulia
vinepair.com

Restoration Hardware Just Purchased This $25 Million Abandoned Napa Resort

Retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) intends to breathe new life into a forgotten Napa Valley property. It looks to spin the former Napa Soda Springs Resort — just a 15-minutes drive from downtown Napa — into a tourist-friendly winery and guest house. RH’s CEO Gary Friedman shared the news...
NAPA, CA
SFist

Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The Great Highway debate is missing the point. The ocean is rising and coming for the road

When the Great Highway opened to the public in the summer of 1929, this ribbon of roadway was celebrated as a great knitting together of communities, a connective artery linking San Mateo County to San Francisco. At 50 feet in width, it was the widest patch of pavement anywhere in the United States. All the big names came to witness its 3.5-mile debut: Mayor James Rolph Jr., City Engineer M.M. O’Shaughnessy and Park Superintendent John McLaren — plus some 50,000 attendees. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
Axios

Uber, Lyft competitor offers a high-end experience

I finally got around to trying out Alto, the Uber and Lyft rideshare competitor that launched in San Francisco in July. Details: Alto aims to offer a high-end rideshare experience, its co-founder and CEO Will Coleman explained to Axios. The startup has a fleet of midsize SUVs that are five-star...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy