For $90K this premium parking spot in SF can be yours, a discount from its previous price
A high-priced parking spot in San Francisco is back on the market. It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced. Back in 2020, spot number 140 at 88 Townsend St. listed for $100,000. The space, located at a condo in the South Beach neighborhood, has been on the market for 164 days now. RELATED: This San Francisco apartment building's parking spot will cost you $100,000 It is regarded as a premium location, being just one block away from Oracle Park and the Embarcadero. You don't have to be a resident at the Townsend building to own the spot, but would still have to pay property taxes and an HOA fee, according to a previous report. Its listing on Trulia says the spot is currently being leased out for $300 per month. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
