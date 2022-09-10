BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is 1-1 and coming off a 65-17 win over Southern before getting into the grind of the SEC schedule starting Saturday, Sept. 17. Head coach Brian Kelly had some fun with the media on Monday, Sept. 12, as he was somewhat tardy for his news conference. However, the laughs quickly disappeared as Kelly got serious to talk about the Tigers’ next opponent, Mississippi State, which visits Death Valley.

