Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana
Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood is defending how RPSO handled a rape case. Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease. For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but the Rapides Regional Medical Center is making a push to make the public aware that the disease is now curable.
kalb.com
LSU releases 56-game schedule, opens SEC play against Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The quest for LSU baseball’s seventh National Championship begins on Friday, Feb. 17, as they open the season against Western Michigan for a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium. LSU released their 56-game schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and they will begin Southeastern Conference...
kalb.com
LSU hosts unbeaten Miss. St. to start SEC play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is 1-1 and coming off a 65-17 win over Southern before getting into the grind of the SEC schedule starting Saturday, Sept. 17. Head coach Brian Kelly had some fun with the media on Monday, Sept. 12, as he was somewhat tardy for his news conference. However, the laughs quickly disappeared as Kelly got serious to talk about the Tigers’ next opponent, Mississippi State, which visits Death Valley.
kalb.com
5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker
Tyler is tracking another absolutely beautiful weather day ahead on this Wednesday, September 14th! Details here!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Preparing for flu season and getting boosted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cold and flu season are upon Louisiana, but staying up to date on all shot like COVID-19 is essential, according to doctors. Doctors say if you don’t want to get sick, the best thing to do is get vaccinated. Governor John Bel Edwards and state health leaders with LDH rolled up their sleeves to get COVID booster and flu shots.
kalb.com
Louisiana CVS pharmacies roll out time-delayed safes to fight crime, opioid abuse
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 100 Louisiana pharmacies received new time-delayed safes amid a rise in reported robberies. CVS Health and Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news conference Tuesday, Sep. 13., that 213 CVS pharmacy locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas received the new technology to help prevent future crime.
kalb.com
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3, and Laterrica Williams, 41. Investigators said Williams was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her...
Comments / 0