Jets Continue To Soar

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Jets soared to another win Friday, taking down Harrison Central 45-14.

The amassed 490 yards of total offense in the win. Now 4-0 UL will host 4-0 Shenandoah next week. The Huskies are now 3-1 they visit East Liverpool next week.

