Jets Continue To Soar
MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Jets soared to another win Friday, taking down Harrison Central 45-14.
The amassed 490 yards of total offense in the win. Now 4-0 UL will host 4-0 Shenandoah next week. The Huskies are now 3-1 they visit East Liverpool next week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
