No. 25 JMU Field Hockey takes down 16th-ranked William & Mary
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior Eveline Zwager’s first-quarter goal was the difference maker as No. 25 James Madison topped No. 16 William & Mary, 1-0, on Friday night at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. The Dukes improve to 4-3, winning their last two contests. The Tribe is 5-2 with...
Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Roanoke Thursday
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Roanoke in ODAC action in Nininger Hall on Thursday night. Final score: Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) Records: Bridgewater 6-4, 2-0 ODAC; Roanoke 5-5, 0-2 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Bridgewater jumped out...
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
WSVA Allergy report for September 15, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 15, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Luray looks for bids on rec court project
The Town of Luray is inviting qualified contractors to submit bids on the construction of several recreational court facilities and associated site work at Ralph Dean Park. Ultimate buildout will include two basketball courts, four pickleball courts and three tennis courts. Optional work includes installation of a water fountain, picnic...
Rockingham County discusses naming policy
Discussions continue in Rockingham County on the school system’s naming policy, which will require teachers and staff to notify parents if a student wants to be called by a different name than what is on record. School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl was on Early Mornings today and said that...
Open Doors food truck festival Saturday
Open Doors is bringing back its food truck festival tomorrow at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds. Nate Riddle is with Open Doors and he said on the Mike Schikman Show yesterday that he is glad that the event is back post pandemic because it is the largest fundraiser for the organization.
Mt. Jackson man’s sentencing hearing delayed
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another three weeks to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this week for Devin Dale Etter was continued...
Luray man charged after chase and crash
A Luray man is in hot water after he led authorities on a chase earlier this week. A deputy with the Page County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a motorcycle for excessive speed Monday evening in the 100 block of South Antioch Road. The motorcycle attempted to elude police...
