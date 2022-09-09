ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kunm.org

TUES: New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate and health care, + More

New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate, health care – Associated Press. The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington to celebrate Democrats' flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for additional federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she...
HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE-Emerson Poll: Majority of New Mexicans think crime has gotten worse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Questions over crime are a perennial source of debate amongst New Mexico’s political candidates nearly every election cycle. And 2022 is no different, with crime as a major focus in one of the biggest contests this November: the governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Gallup, NM
State
Alaska State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Farmington, NM
State
Colorado State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to […]
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 1945, scientists tested an atomic bomb at the Trinity site in southern New Mexico. Today, families of locals that lived in the area are still looking to get compensation from the federal government, something they’ve been asking for years. They call themselves the Downwinders, because their family members lived downwind of […]
CANCER
KTLO

Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)

Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Alcohol Advertising#Food Drink#Beverages#New Mexicans#Anglo#Hispanic
KOAT 7

Where New Mexico governor candidates stand during first reporting period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first general report for campaign finances and contributions has officially come out. “We want frequent reporting for transparency purposes. The public deserves to know,” said KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff. The reporting period was July 3 to Sept. 5. During that time Gov. Michelle...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history.   The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
BELEN, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico to reduce administrative burden on teachers

RIO RANCHO – The state agency in charge of public education says it’s taking steps to lighten the paperwork load on teachers after overhauling a host of administrative reporting requirements. The changes are intended to make it easier for teachers to craft their professional development plans, share data...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County officials discuss ways to reduce homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s homeless coordinating council met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing homeless issues in Albuquerque and the surrounding community. Members heard a presentation the non-profit Community Solutions on their “Built for Zero” program. Its goal is to get to a point where homelessness is a rare and short-term experience. “It’s very […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Showers and storms across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  A few light showers are still moving across New Mexico this morning, in the Four Corners, northeast highlands and southeast plains. Skies are mostly cloudy east of the central mountain chain, with clearer skies in the valley and western New Mexico. Skies will stay mostly dry until the afternoon, and then we […]
ENVIRONMENT
Source New Mexico

Election deniers rally behind an unrepentant Couy Griffin

The far right is rallying behind former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin following his court-ordered removal from his commission seat last week. Griffin remained unrepentant, telling a far-right radio host that the judge who ordered him off the board had no authority to do so, and suggesting that shadowy forces barred him from office in order to further supposed election fraud in the state.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico cannabis sales break records for the second month in a row

It's been a big summer for the cannabis industry, especially after the legalization of recreational marijuana back in April. Our state broke its all-time record in sales back in July, and August continued that trend. Cannabis in New Mexico is taking off. Jessie Hunt is the spokesperson for the company...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy