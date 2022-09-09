Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness in the southwestern part of the state. But Colorado River and reservoir management was designed during a much wetter period. And...
kunm.org
TUES: New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate and health care, + More
New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate, health care – Associated Press. The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington to celebrate Democrats' flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for additional federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she...
KRQE-Emerson Poll: Majority of New Mexicans think crime has gotten worse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Questions over crime are a perennial source of debate amongst New Mexico’s political candidates nearly every election cycle. And 2022 is no different, with crime as a major focus in one of the biggest contests this November: the governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So […]
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to […]
77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 1945, scientists tested an atomic bomb at the Trinity site in southern New Mexico. Today, families of locals that lived in the area are still looking to get compensation from the federal government, something they’ve been asking for years. They call themselves the Downwinders, because their family members lived downwind of […]
KTLO
Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)
Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Where New Mexico governor candidates stand during first reporting period
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first general report for campaign finances and contributions has officially come out. “We want frequent reporting for transparency purposes. The public deserves to know,” said KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff. The reporting period was July 3 to Sept. 5. During that time Gov. Michelle...
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history. The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
rrobserver.com
New Mexico to reduce administrative burden on teachers
RIO RANCHO – The state agency in charge of public education says it’s taking steps to lighten the paperwork load on teachers after overhauling a host of administrative reporting requirements. The changes are intended to make it easier for teachers to craft their professional development plans, share data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernalillo County officials discuss ways to reduce homelessness
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s homeless coordinating council met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing homeless issues in Albuquerque and the surrounding community. Members heard a presentation the non-profit Community Solutions on their “Built for Zero” program. Its goal is to get to a point where homelessness is a rare and short-term experience. “It’s very […]
newmexiconewsport.com
NM’s Opportunity Scholarship providing financial and mental relief
UNM Fine Arts major Wesley Frank comes from a small town on the Navajo reservation where he was forced to sit out the spring semester after running out of money from paying off college bills. “Returning back to campus this year was exciting, but definitely so hard to do after...
ksfr.org
Governor announces funding for law enforcement agencies across the state
Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico are set to receive over $41 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 different departments. This fund was a part of the bipartisan crime package that was passed by lawmakers earlier this year during...
US Department of Interior replaces 13 offensive names in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government has changed the names of 13 New Mexican peaks, canyons, and other sites. The U.S. Department of the Interior voted last week to replace the name of nearly 650 places across the country due to them using the term”squaw” which is offensive to Native Americans. This includes 13 here in […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Showers and storms across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few light showers are still moving across New Mexico this morning, in the Four Corners, northeast highlands and southeast plains. Skies are mostly cloudy east of the central mountain chain, with clearer skies in the valley and western New Mexico. Skies will stay mostly dry until the afternoon, and then we […]
Election deniers rally behind an unrepentant Couy Griffin
The far right is rallying behind former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin following his court-ordered removal from his commission seat last week. Griffin remained unrepentant, telling a far-right radio host that the judge who ordered him off the board had no authority to do so, and suggesting that shadowy forces barred him from office in order to further supposed election fraud in the state.
KOAT 7
New Mexico cannabis sales break records for the second month in a row
It's been a big summer for the cannabis industry, especially after the legalization of recreational marijuana back in April. Our state broke its all-time record in sales back in July, and August continued that trend. Cannabis in New Mexico is taking off. Jessie Hunt is the spokesperson for the company...
Comments / 0