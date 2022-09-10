Frontenac Wins a Close Game on the Road Against Riverton
Frontenac’s Kal Terlip drops back and connects with Mario Menghini for the socre. They lead 6-0.
Now the Frontenac Kicker is going to pull the field goal through the uprights, they lead 9-0.
Terlip again will pass but this time to Alex Williams as he scores and they extend their lead 15-0.
Despite a late push by Riverton, Frontenac comes out on top 29-20.
