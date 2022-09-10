Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
KSNB Local4
Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Kearney football’s Kowalek key to Bearcats’ unbeaten start
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football has reached 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and a big contributor is senior Ethan Kowaleck, who added two touchdowns in the Bearcats win over Lincoln North star, and for head coach Brandon Cool, he couldn’t be more thrilled.
KSNB Local4
Hastings High hosts Golf Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
KSNB Local4
Bronco football’s Pawloski wins GPAC Defensive Player of the Week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tyler Pawloski, a senior Hastings College linebacker, recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass break up during last weeks 45-20 win over Mount Marty. With such success, Pawloski earned GPAC’s Defensive player of the week. “It’s a really...
KSNB Local4
New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KSNB Local4
Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
KSNB Local4
Temperatures spike on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A fair weather pattern determined by an upper level high pressures ridge, will punch temperatures a little higher on Tuesday with afternoon highs lurching into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover on Tuesday, but you might notice somewhat of a hazy look to the sky as smoke from active wildfires in the Western U. S. again get pulled into the middle of the country.
KSNB Local4
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told Local4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
KSNB Local4
UNK conducts hearing project at Husker Harvest Days
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
KSNB Local4
Two cats die in Kearney duplex fire; Woman pulled to safety
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman was pulled to safety following a fire at her home Monday night. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a possible structure fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 1018 F Avenue. Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from one...
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
KSNB Local4
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
KSNB Local4
Jimmy John’s opens second location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park Road. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have,...
