KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Kearney football’s Kowalek key to Bearcats’ unbeaten start
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football has reached 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and a big contributor is senior Ethan Kowaleck, who added two touchdowns in the Bearcats win over Lincoln North star, and for head coach Brandon Cool, he couldn’t be more thrilled.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
KSNB Local4
Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High hosts Golf Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
KSNB Local4
Bronco football’s Pawloski wins GPAC Defensive Player of the Week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tyler Pawloski, a senior Hastings College linebacker, recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass break up during last weeks 45-20 win over Mount Marty. With such success, Pawloski earned GPAC’s Defensive player of the week. “It’s a really...
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
News Channel Nebraska
University of Nebraska at Kearney unveils 'The Loper'
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Corn Nation
Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma
Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach
On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job
Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: What you need to know for the game, including tickets, parking and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is set to play its first game without coach Scott Frost, who theHuskers fired on Sunday. Interim coach Mickey Joseph will lead NU against former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's everything you need to know if you're heading down to...
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
