Trumbull, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High hosts Golf Invite

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bronco football’s Pawloski wins GPAC Defensive Player of the Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tyler Pawloski, a senior Hastings College linebacker, recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass break up during last weeks 45-20 win over Mount Marty. With such success, Pawloski earned GPAC’s Defensive player of the week. “It’s a really...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

University of Nebraska at Kearney unveils 'The Loper'

KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KEARNEY, NE
Corn Nation

Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma

Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE

