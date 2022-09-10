ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved. The poster also comes with an "augmented reality...
Bucs' Leonard Fournette, Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade words on Twitter following controversial play

Despite a solid individual performance from All-Pro and reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys were handily defeated at home on Sunday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. Overnight and into Monday morning, a particular play involving Parsons and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette began making the rounds on social media.
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Cowboys GM Commits To A New QB

The Dallas Cowboys had an unfortunate start to their 2022 NFL season. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, scoring only one field goal. That victory also gave quarterback Tom Brady his seventh career victory in as many games against the Cowboys. Worst yet, the Cowboys lost their...
