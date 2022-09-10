Read full article on original website
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
Cement truck takes out tree in Monday morning wreck
SAPD responded to a wreck Monday morning at the intersection on South Koenigheim and Twohig.
DAILY LIVE! | A Search Warrant Uncovers Cockroach Infested House in North San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson sits with Matt Trammell to discuss Keep San Angelo Beautiful. Also, a search warrant after a 3-month-old was seriously injured uncovered "disgusting" living conditions and a cockroach infested house, the Animal Shelter is discussed at the City Council, gas has dropped below $3, Taste of San Angelo is back, and the Wall Hawks take on the Jim Ned Indians in what should be a great football game.
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
The directors of two pet rescues are accusing the San Angelo Animal Shelter of keeping dogs and cats in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Stunning photos of dogs laying in their own feces and walls crawling with cockroaches back up their claims.
