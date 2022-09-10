ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

NJ.com

Immaculata over Franklin - Girls soccer recap

Luciana Rodrigues, Gianna Toto, Isabelle Bariso and Devin Reeves provided the goals as Immaculata won at home, 4-0, over Franklin. Rodrigues added two assists while Kezia Wong dished one for Immaculata (2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Erin Belmont received the shutout with six saves. Franklin is now 0-3. The...
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Temple picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights complete non-conference slate 3-0?

For the first time in a decade, Rutgers is headed to Philadelphia. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face Temple (0-2) on Saturday in their first meeting at Lincoln Financial Field since the 2012 season, a contest Rutgers left with a 35-10 victory. This latest trek south, which marks Schiano’s first trip to Philadelphia since 2003, should end up with a similar result.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Dover to host NASCAR races in April for the first time

Race fans will trek to Dover for the earliest race weekend in the track's history in 2023. NASCAR announced that Dover will host their three NASCAR races from April 28-30, marking the first time the Cup Series race will take place in the year's fourth month. It's the third straight...
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
PRINCETON, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings

  Delaware State University rose one place to No. 2 in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings of the nation’s best public Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Dover-based school also rose to No. 8 from No. 10 among all HBCUs. The ranking reflects DSU’s journey of progress, said DSU President Tony Allen. “We believe what we’re doing ... Read More
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Weehawken graduate receives scholarship; Hoboken intersection to be upgraded | Journal Entries

Giovanna Notaro, a recent graduate of Weehawken High School, received the annual $5,000 Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarship, provided by the Dante Alighieri Society of Jersey City. The Scholarship is in memory of long time Dante Alighieri Society member Pat Sorrentino and his wife Roselyn’s daughter Lori, an educator who passed away after a battle with cancer.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

