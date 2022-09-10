Read full article on original website
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
Court Decision Endangers Addiction & Mental Health Coverage for EveryoneMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Immaculata over Franklin - Girls soccer recap
Luciana Rodrigues, Gianna Toto, Isabelle Bariso and Devin Reeves provided the goals as Immaculata won at home, 4-0, over Franklin. Rodrigues added two assists while Kezia Wong dished one for Immaculata (2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Erin Belmont received the shutout with six saves. Franklin is now 0-3. The...
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thurs., Sept. 15
Field Hockey: Hillsborough vs. Phillipsburg on September 13, 2022 — THURSDAY, SEPT. 15. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Randolph over West Morris - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Randolph to a 2-0 road win over West Morris. Sydney Jenisch also scored for Randolph, which improved to 3-1.
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
Gill St. Bernard’s over Watchung Hills - Boys soccer recap
Dan Scali paced Gill St. Bernard’s with two goals in its 3-0 win over Watchung Hills in Warren. Alex Chyzowych added one goal in the victory and Mike Dumiec made four saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Giants prep for home opener vs. Panthers, look to start 2-0 for 1st time since 2016 (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants play their home opener on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Think you know the Giants? Play the NJ.com Prop Bet Showdown for Sunday’s Giants-Panthers game for a chance to win weekly and season-long prizes!. And when...
Devils’ Alexander Holtz sets lofty goals ahead of Buffalo Prospect Challenge, training camp
Alexander Holtz has it all mapped out. The ambitious 20-year-old Swedish winger plans on gritting his way through the Buffalo Prospect Challenge this week, then, once veterans report to training camp on Sept. 21, he’ll prove that he’s NHL-ready while battling experienced competition.
How Rutgers’ Temple transfers are treating their return to Philadelphia
For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and his staff are preparing for a game with an interesting conundrum: they need to keep their players from getting too amped up. After getting a taste of the experience in the season opener...
Rutgers-Temple picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights complete non-conference slate 3-0?
For the first time in a decade, Rutgers is headed to Philadelphia. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face Temple (0-2) on Saturday in their first meeting at Lincoln Financial Field since the 2012 season, a contest Rutgers left with a 35-10 victory. This latest trek south, which marks Schiano’s first trip to Philadelphia since 2003, should end up with a similar result.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover to host NASCAR races in April for the first time
Race fans will trek to Dover for the earliest race weekend in the track's history in 2023. NASCAR announced that Dover will host their three NASCAR races from April 28-30, marking the first time the Cup Series race will take place in the year's fourth month. It's the third straight...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Huge Weekend: Two Days of Racing Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Headlined by Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race
GEORGETOWN, DE – Georgetown Speedway fires back to life for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. The weekend of racing kicks off on Friday night as the USAC East Coast 360 Wingless Sprint Cars make their one and only appearance of the 2022 season.
AEW Grand Slam 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets for Dynamite and Rampage at Arthur Ashe Stadium
2022′s Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is going to be a doozy. Now in its second year, the massive AEW event is bringing in some of wrestling’s heaviest hitters as part of one of its biggest events of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
DSU rises to No. 2 public HBCU in college rankings
Delaware State University rose one place to No. 2 in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings of the nation’s best public Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Dover-based school also rose to No. 8 from No. 10 among all HBCUs. The ranking reflects DSU’s journey of progress, said DSU President Tony Allen. “We believe what we’re doing ... Read More
Weehawken graduate receives scholarship; Hoboken intersection to be upgraded | Journal Entries
Giovanna Notaro, a recent graduate of Weehawken High School, received the annual $5,000 Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarship, provided by the Dante Alighieri Society of Jersey City. The Scholarship is in memory of long time Dante Alighieri Society member Pat Sorrentino and his wife Roselyn’s daughter Lori, an educator who passed away after a battle with cancer.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
Mike Francesa slams ‘pathetic’ Mets for shrinking NL East lead after sweep by Cubs
Numbah one is getting nervous. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa turned to Twitter Wednesday evening to express his frustration with the New York Mets, who lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-3, at Citi Field. For the first time this year, a completely unacceptable stretch of baseball by the Mets. Pathetic.
