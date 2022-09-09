Read full article on original website
Musk, Gates and the late Steve Jobs all have this one personality trait in common
Biographer Walter Isaacson says their lack of emotion may have contributed to their success.
UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-billion Activision deal
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would go for an in-depth probe into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns.
Amazon Faces Regulatory Heat For Anticompetitive Strategies On Third-Party Sellers, Wholesalers
California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com, Inc AMZN for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reports. A 2020 investigation triggered the lawsuit. Attorney General Rob Bonta sought to halt Amazon policies that prevented merchants from offering...
