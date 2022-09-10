ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Mater Dei, Memorial find deeper meaning in old rivalry

By Ryan Witry
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A week after bitter Kentucky rivals, Owensboro and Daviess County put their rivalry to good use by donating blood to the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center – another pair of schools came together for another good cause- this time in Evansville.

The clash between Mater Dei and Memorial and the east and west sides of Evansville was surely front and center on the field- off the field, fans came together for a common purpose- raising thousands of dollars for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Pantry manager Sister Donna Herr says the game always brings a great atmosphere but she’s appreciative that both schools, along with all the “feeder schools” in the Diocese for their participation in the “Hunger Bowl” for the sixth consecutive year.

Herr says the need for organizations like the food pantry has only grown with people working but still not earning enough to pay their bills and get groceries.

The donation drive, organized by the Knights of Columbus, has raised over $50,000 for the pantry- going in size each and every year. While John Sandwell says he got the idea for the drive from a magazine article, he notes that the community has made the event a success so far, adding “they’ve exceeded our expectations over and over again.”

Though he says he’s not much of a sports fan, Bishop Joseph Siegel says both teams and their fans should be proud of the way they helped their community. While the final score will show Memorial won Friday night’s clash, Bishop Siegel says both teams learned an important lesson, not just on the field, but in “what it means to be a follower of Christ, a Catholic.”

