The Alliance Review

Area sports scoreboard for Friday, September 9

 5 days ago

FOOTBALL

Alliance 49, Norwalk 25

Youngstown Chaney 35, Marlington 10

West Branch 38, Ridgewood 14

Waterloo 47, Sebring 8

Sandy Valley 43, Minerva 13

North Canton Hoover 34, Louisville 8

East Canton 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Southeast 43, Akron North 12

SUMMARIES

WEST BRANCH 38, RIDGEWOOD 14

Ridgewood - 0 - 7 - 0 - 7 – 14

W. Branch - 14 - 14 - 0 - 10 – 38

WB: Anthony Perry 27 pass from Dru DeShields (pass failed), 10:42 1st

WB: Christian Martig 19 pass from DeShields (DeShields run), 0:19 1st

WB: Michael Kanagy 5 pass from DeShields (Anthony Perry kick), 5:15 2nd

RID: Josiah Cahill 74 run (Zac Starkey kick), 4:17 2nd

WB: Perry 14 pass from DeShields (Eliza Hirst kick), 2:09 2nd

WB: FG Perry 28, 11:43 4th

WB: Kanagy 11 pass from DeShields (Hirst kick), 7:57 4th

RID: Matt Humphrey 62 run (Starkey kick), 6:03 4th

RUSHING: Ridgewood 28-173 (Cahill 2-75, Humphrey 2-65, Kauelen Smith 5-21, Kaleb Schrock 2-6, Cohen Booth 1-3, Carter Fry 11-minus 1). West Branch 28-152 (DeShields 7-84, Boston Mulinix 15-53, Beau Alazaus 1-10, Garin Harlan 4-7).

PASSING: Ridgewood, Fry 3-10-20-1. West Branch, DeShields 22-32-299-0.

RECEIVING: Ridgewood, Cahill 2-11, Lahmers 1-9. West Branch, Kanagy 8-105, Martig 5-89, Perry 3-57, Joey Jackson 4-46, Harlan 1-3, Nate Summers 1-minus 2.

CHANEY 35, MARLINGTON 10

Marlington - 7 - 0 - 3 - 0 – 10

Chaney - 8 - 7 - 0 - 20 – 35

MAR: Beau Himmelheber 1 run (David Hoebeke kick), 11:35 1st

CHA: Jaquan Johnson 30 pass from Drew Gault (DJ Waller run), 8:18 1st

CHA: LaBron Donlow 42 pass from Matt Jones (Jeramiah Payne kick), 7:27 2nd

MAR: FG Hoebeke 26, 3:10 3rd

CHA: Jones 7 run (Payne kick), 11:55 4th

CHA: Jones 16 run (run failed), 9:46 4th

CHA: Jason Amill-Austin 4 run (Payne kick), 4:56 4th

RUSHING: Marlington 15-10 (Caden McFarland 10-14, Himmelheber 3-6, Bryson McCord 2-minus 10). Chaney 35-285 (Jones 13-140, Amill-Auston 8-49, Jawan Freeman 3-20, Jason Hewlett 1-20, Bryson Douglas 1-16, Donlow 1-0).

PASSING: Marlington, McCord 15-27-117-0. Chaney 7-17-97-0 (Jones 4-14-56-0, Drew Gault 3-3-41-0).

RECEIVING: Marlington, Himmelheber 6-72, Brady Keller 3-25, Daniel Dager 1-1, Proctor 2-minus 2. Chaney, Donlow 2-46, Johnson 3-39, Waller 2-12.

HOOVER 34, LOUISVILLE 8

Louisville - 0 - 0 - 0 - 8 – 8

Hoover - 21 - 0 - 13 - 0 – 34

HOO: Carson Dyrlund 57 run (Jeremy Kish kick), 6:00 1st

HOO: Dyrlund 31 run (Kish kick), 3:48 1st

HOO: Luke Griguolo 2 run (Kish kick), 2:10 1st

HOO: FG Kish 24, 4:45 3rd

HOO: FG Kish 28, 2:00 3rd

HOO: Zach Braucher 47 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick), 1:10 3rd

LOU: Daveion Cruse 7 run (Andrew Essik run), 2:50 4th

RUSHING: Louisville 27-136 (Essik 13-67, Cruse 8-35). Hoover 31-162 (Dyrlund 11-103, Luke Roach 16-53).

PASSING: Louisville, Cruse 10-18-112-0. Hoover, Dyrlund 11-16-180-0.

RECEIVING: Louisville, Tate Golden 4-43, Charlie Roberts 3-47. Hoover, Mason Ashby 7-113, Braucher 4-67.

ALLIANCE 49, NORWALK 25

Norwalk - 0 - 13 - 6 - 6 - 25

Alliance - 7 - 14 - 21 - 7 - 49

ALL: K’Vaughn Davis 17 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick), 1:06 1st

NOR: Flores 57 run (kick good), 11:50 2nd

ALL: Zurbrugg 5 run (Zurbrugg kick), 6:44 2nd

NOR: Jarren McLendon 6 run (kick failed), 3:10 2nd

ALL: K’Vaughn Davis 18 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick), 1:02 2nd

ALL: Carter Bugara 26 pass from Zurbrugg (Zurbrugg kick), 10:49 3rd

NOR: McLendon 84 run (pass failed), 5:41 3rd

ALL: De'Ovion Jones 80 kickoff return (kick failed), 5:32 3rd

ALL: Kayden Davis 7 run (Zurbrugg kick), 1:27 3rd

NOR: McLendon 19 run (pass failed), 8:56 4th

ALL: Adam Zumbar 1 run (Zurbrugg kick), 6:30 4th

RUSHING: Norwalk 44-394 (McLendon 30-275, Flores 8-94, Rothhaar 4-17, Klausing 1-8, Howard 1-0). Alliance 38-272 (K. Davis 20-165, Zurbrugg 11-74, KV Davis 3-38, Zumbar 1-1, Team 3-minus 6).

PASSING: Norwalk 11-26-83-1 (Flores 10-23-76-0, Fox 1-3-7-1. Alliance, Zurbrugg 18-23-0 279.

RECEIVING: Norwalk, Rothhaar 8-65, McLendon 2-13, Kessler 1-5. Alliance, Hawkins 9-101, KV Davis 4-66, Miles 3-70, Bugara 2-31.

EAST CANTON 37, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0

St. Thomas - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0

East Canton - 14 - 7 - 7 - 9 – 37

EC: Toby Schrader 26 pass from Brennan Betz (Ben Gallagher kick), 11:01 1st

EC: Dillon Anderson 3 run (Gallagher kick), 0:40 1st

EC: Jake McCullough 16 pass from Betz (Gallagher kick), 1:02 2nd

EC: Betz 15 run (Gallagher kick), 8:35 3rd

EC: Schrader 37 pass from Betz (Gallagher kick), 10:38 4th

EC: Safety, runner tackled in end zone, 2:10 4th

RUSHING: St. Thomas 17-27 (Antwon Lehman 7-23, Logan Kinzler 1-6, Isaiah Bragg 2-1). East Canton 19-151 (Betz 7-78, McCullough 3-37, Anderson 4-23).

PASSING: St. Thomas 20-37-140-0 (Owen Burick 19-34-136-0, Quin Burick 1-3-4-0). East Canton 17-22-247-0 (Betz 17-21-247-0, Owen McCroskey 0-1-0-0).

RECEIVING: St. Thomas, Rayvon Gardener 3-44, Logan Kinzler 5-34, Julian Randle 7-30, Q. Bur 4-28, Cameron Vaughn 1-4. East Canton, Schrader 4-100, McCullough 6-94, Anderson 3-32.

WATERLOO 47, SEBRING MCKINLEY 8

Waterloo – 20 – 12 – 15 – 0 – 47

Sebring - 0 – 0 – 0 – 8 – 8

W: Jayden Hakin 12 run (conversion run no good), 8:53 1st

W: Aiden Hall 16 pass from Hakin (Hall kick), 5:23 1st

W: Bobby Harouff 16 run (Hall kick), 1:57 1st

W: Hakin 5 run (conversion run no good), 3:49 2nd

W: Hakin 48 run (kick no good), :20.8 2nd

W: Luke Thomas 36 run (Hall kick), 10:30 3rd

W: Landon McClain 63 run (Edgar Paulino pass from Hakin), 4:34 3rd

RUSHING: Waterloo (15-298), Jayden Hakin 6-159, Landon McClain 1-63, Luke Thomas 2-36, Bobby Harouff 1-16, Edgar Paulino 2-11, Austin Hurst 1-10, Chance Moore 1-3, Nolan Hamilton 0-0. Sebring McKinley (32-129), Jahvian Cundiff 28-117, Scott Boston 4-12.

PASSING: Waterloo (4-4-31-1-0), Jayden Hakin 4-4-31-1-0. Sebring McKinley (7-12-41-0-0), Braiden Yeater 3-7-18-0-0, Jahvian Cundiff 4-5-23-0-0.

RECEIVING: Waterloo (4-31), Aiden Hall 1-16, Landon McClain 2-10, Jake Hermann 1-5. Sebring McKinley (7-41), Scott Boston 2-19, Joel Seals 1-11, Jahvian Cundiff 1-6, Logan Furry 1-5, Ashton Gibbons 2-0.

MOUNT UNION

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MOUNT UNION 25-25-25, ALLEGHENY 21-15-12

Mount Union leaders: Heaven Bartell 11 kills, 2 blocks; Darby Leininger 9 kills; Mollie Thomas 13 aces, 17 assists; Katie May 2 aces, 13 assists; Catherine Klopp 2 blocks; Katelyn Lesko 22 digs; Alyssa Kasaris 15 digs. Allegheny leaders: Cheyenne Wilson 8 kills, 2 aces; India McCruter 4 blocks; Leah Ungashick 9 assists; Jacy Diaz 20 digs. Records: Mount Union 3-2, Allegheny 3-2.

MOUNT UNION 25-25-25, WESTMINSTER 12-14-12

Mount Union leaders: Maria Ellesin 11 kills, 3 blocks; Darby Leininger 10 kills; Alyssa Kasaris 2 aces, 21 digs; Mollie Thomas 2 aces, 26 assists; Alexis Meyer 2 aces, 3 blocks; Katie May 7 assists; Katelyn Lesko 10 digs. Westminster leaders: Saylee Grinnen 4 kills; Rachel Brady 4 kills, 1 ace; Reanna Daniels 1 ace, 7 assists; Lauren Lampas 1 ace; Vanessa Tom 2 blocks; Reanna Daniels 7 assists; Malia Duffy 12 digs. Records: Mount Union 4-2, Westminster 1-4.

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Alliance, Marlington, Louisville at Wooster Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Branch, St. Thomas Aquinas at Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Southeast at Mahoning Valley Classic (Yankee Run), noon

Boys Soccer

West Branch at Boardman, 6 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Minerva, 1 p.m.

Northwest at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Southeast at LaBrae, noon

Waterloo at Massillon, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Southeast at Marlington, 1 p.m.

Poland at West Branch, 2 p.m.

Minerva at New Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 10 a.m.

United at Waterloo, noon

Volleyball

Alliance, Central Catholic at GlenOak, 10 a.m.

Coventry at Marlington, noon

Crestwood, East Liverpool at West Branch, 10 a.m.

Minerva, Edison at Sandy Valley, 10 a.m.

Louisville at Jackson, 10 a.m.

Southeast at Chippewa, 12:45 p.m.

Mathews at Waterloo, 11:30 a.m.

MOUNT UNION

Women’s tennis at Grove City Tournament

Women’s volleyball hosts Purple & White Invitational, 10 a.m.

Men’s soccer hosts Mount Union Invitational, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. Washington & Jefferson, canceled

Area sports scoreboard for Friday, September 9

