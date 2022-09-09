ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker’s Character, The Rock’s Hollywood Potential

Sitting down with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin discussed Mark Calaway’s success with The Undertaker character, and whether or not another performer could have made it work. The Texas Rattlesnake also spoke about seeing potential Hollywood stardom in a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson....
Sasha Banks Says Modelling Was Like Wrestling For The First Time

Sasha Banks has compared her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week to stepping into the ring for the first time. Banks, alongside Naomi, walked the runway last week, in shows for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade. Speaking to Page Six Style about the experience, Banks called the...
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
Skye Blue Reportedly Under Agreement With AEW

According to a report from Fightful, Skye Blue is reportedly under some sort of agreement with AEW. The female star has regularly made appearances for the company over the past year. The report doesn’t mention whether the deal includes a full-time or tiered contract. There also hasn’t been an AEW...
