Bullard, TX

Private School Round-up: Grace Cougars undefeated after taking down Brook Hill in Week 3 match-up

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Grace Cougars are still undefeated under new head coach Tim Russell after taking down the Brook Hill Guard on Friday night.

Private School Round-up: Grace takes down Winona in first game with new head coach 39-7

The final score was 31-20.

Next week, Brook Hill will host White Oak, while Grace will head to Lone Oak.

