Private School Round-up: Grace Cougars undefeated after taking down Brook Hill in Week 3 match-up
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Grace Cougars are still undefeated under new head coach Tim Russell after taking down the Brook Hill Guard on Friday night.Private School Round-up: Grace takes down Winona in first game with new head coach 39-7
The final score was 31-20.
Next week, Brook Hill will host White Oak, while Grace will head to Lone Oak.
